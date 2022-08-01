Why will Ben Affleck return as Batman in Aquaman 2?

Reports say Ben Affleck joined Aquaman 2 as Michael Keaton’s replacement

Jason Momoa announced through his Instagram that Ben Affleck will return as your version of Batman in Aquaman 2 with a nice photograph of the two of them celebrating their reunion. The news broke the internet, but new sources reveal that the reason why he will return in the king of atlantis sequel is actually because is going to replace Michael Keaton.

These rumors began with the account of KC Walsh, known for publishing details and rumors that on many occasions have turned out to be true, assured that, as originally The Flash movie was going to come out before Aquaman 2, could use the character of Keaton within the story smoothly, but since the release dates were changed, the context of his appearance it no longer makes sense and could confuse audiences.

Is it all Ezra Miller’s fault?

The scandals of Ezra Miller affected DC’s scheduled releases, as it is said that the company decided to delay the tape in what they decided what to do with the star. The main change was deferring to Flash of November 4, 2022 until the June 23, 2023two months after the scheduled premiere of the story starring Jason Momoa.

This important decision would affect the line of continuity that DC had planned this year because Michael Keaton had already filmed scenes for Aquaman two. However, it was essential that Flash will premiere first since his long-awaited comeback as Batman would be featured in the film starring Miller.

This seems to coincide with the journalist Grace Randolphwho reported days earlier that Keaton’s surprise cameo was going to have to be cut out for his return in TheFlash. However, it seems that Warner decided to keep Batman in the story and reshot the scenes with Ben Affleck.

“Aquaman 2 It was going to have a scene where Michael Keaton shows up and they talk, but I’ve heard it’s going to have to be cut, because there’s no point in seeing a character that hasn’t been featured in-universe. Maybe it will end up being a post credits scene in Flash. It sucks, and I’m sure Warner Bros. didn’t want to do that, because connection is important in these films.” Grace Randolph

In later days, Randolph posted via twitter a report stating that “Ben Affleck is doing Warner Bros a favor” and has no plans to return as Batman, since Michael Keaton has a multiple movie deal.

More changes?

It seems that this is not the only change caused by the scandals of Ezra Millersince they also had to change the release date of batgirl so that within the continuity of the story it would make sense. This according to the report that gave the same Randolph on your channel Youtube.

There, Randolph explained that Warner had a problem with brand new batgirl before Flash because Michael Keaton interprets Batman in both films and where he was going to have even more weight in the story, so she speculated that they would have to modify the story.

“Batman has been in the universe for a while when Barbara is little and JK Simmons is already Commissioner Gordon, so we will have to see what they decide to do with the movie, because delaying it 7 or 8 months is crazy.” Grace Randolph

Finally, it was confirmed that the Barbara Gordon film will arrive in some point in 2023 and not at the end of 2022 as originally planned. However, rumors assure that Warner Bros is looking to give it a theatrical release, instead of launching exclusively to hbo max.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?