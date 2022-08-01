Why the Earth rotated faster and Wednesday June 29 was shorter

What did you do with the extra 1.59 milliseconds on Wednesday, June 29, 2022? As reported by TimeAndDate.com, on that date our planet set a new record for the fastest, as far as scientists can tell, to complete a rotation.

Hold on! The Earth takes exactly 24 hours to rotate once on its axis, right? Almost, yes, but not exactly.

What about ‘leap seconds?’



Until a few years ago it was thought that the rotation of the Earth was slowing down after several successive measurements of atomic clocks since 1973.

The International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS) had even started adding leap seconds from time to time to compensate for the slower spin (last happened on December 31, 2016).

see also

Over a longer period of time, that could still be the case: Earth’s rotation, in general, could still be slowing down.

see also

After all, the Moon is gradually slowing down the Earth’s rotation. Their gravitational pull causes tides and makes the Earth’s orbital path around the Sun slightly elliptical.

see also

How fast does the Earth rotate?



However, in recent years atomic clocks have shown that the Earth’s rotation is speeding up. In fact, we could be starting a 50-year period of shorter days.

In 2020, scientists recorded the 28 shortest days since 1960. Last year that trend did not continue, as the shortest day in 2021 was longer than the year before.

However, on June 29, 2022, our planet completed its fastest spin, quickly followed by a day lasting 1.50 milliseconds less on July 26, 2022.

The previous record for shortest rotation was on July 19, 2020, when the Earth’s rotation took 1.4602 milliseconds in less than 24 hours.

Why is the Earth accelerating?

The cause of the different speed of the Earth’s spin is unknown, but theories abound:

melting glaciers means less weight on the poles.

movements of the inner molten core of our planet.

seismic activity.

the “Chandler wobble”, the movement of the Earth’s geographic poles across its surface.

Why is the speed of the Earth’s rotation important?



The acceleration of the Earth’s rotation has consequences because atomic clocks, which are used in GPS satellites, do not take into account the changing rotation of the Earth.

If the Earth rotates faster, it arrives at the same position a little earlier. Half a millisecond is equal to 10 inches or 26 centimeters at the equator. In short, GPS satellites, which already have to be corrected for the effect of Einstein’s general relativity theory (the curve of space and time), will soon become useless.

There are also potentially confusing consequences for smartphones, computers, and communications systems, which are synchronized with Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers. It is defined as the number of seconds since 00:00:00 UTC on January 1, 1970.

To solve all of this, international timekeepers may need to add a negative leap second: an “every second.” Although it is possible that the Earth is already spinning as fast as ever, with an inevitable slowdown.

Only time will tell.

*Published by Forbes US