why he retired from the cinema and what he does at 85 years old









Jack Nicholson is and will be one of the great icons in the history of cinema. Throughout his more than 50 years behind the big screen, his overflow has made him hold the record for Oscar nominations, an award he has won three times. Protagonist of some of the immortal classics of Hollywood, What Easy Rider (1969), The glow (1980) or Chinatown (1974), his fans have lamented his disappearance from the public sphere for years.

Away from the industry since 2010, the last time he worked was in the movie How to know if it is love?, written and directed by James L. Brooks, and in which he shared the spotlight with stars like Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd and Owen Wilson. Since then she has not returned to work in any other film and his television interventions or public events have been completely reduced.











Jack Nicholson in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ (1975) Â©RADIALPRESS

Where is Jack Nicholson? At 85 years of age, Nicholson is one of those actors who, just by appearing in a movie, destroys everything. His waste of charisma, his transgression and the eccentricity of the characters he chooses to bring to life instantly become eternal stamps of the seventh art. In 1975 he received his first Academy Award for his role in Some one flies over the cuco's nidus, in the category of Best Actor. He won the award twice more for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in Better… impossible (1997) and the strength of affection (1983), respectively. This made him one of the actors with the most statuettes in the history of cinema, with the same amount as Walter Brennan, Ingrid Bergman, Meryl Streep and Daniel Day Lewis and only surpassed by Katharine Hepburn. He has received seven Golden Globes, among other nominations. Although the role with which a hole was forged in the history of pop was under the skin of the joker in the Batman whom Tim Burton brought to the big screen in 1989.









Actor Jack Nicholson in ‘Batman’ Â©RADIALPRESS

His children, the great support of the actor With more than 60 films behind him. All the various phases of his career were interesting to watch, and millions of movie fans have dreamed of seeing him headline a project on the big screen for years. However, after the official announcement that was revealed a year ago, that idea seems very unlikely. Rumors about a possible physical and, above all, mental deterioration of the actor began to circulate in 2013. Different media pointed to a possible senile dementia, aggravated by other health problems. Years later, in October 2021, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Radar magazine claimed to have a reliable source that pointed out that the actor remained in his mansion in Beverly Hills, barely going outside, care for your children. According to that same magazine and, despite the fact that his representatives have not yet officially confirmed it, a close friend of the actor told Radar that Jack "doesn't leave his house anymore", and that his son and daughter take care of the care responsibilities. "Physically he is fine, but his mind is gone. It's really sad to see such a super talented actor, like Jack, come out like this", added that same source.









Jack Nicholson shares a love of basketball with his son Ray GTRES