Why did ‘Pelé’ receive a Ballon d’Or after he retired?

Três Corações, Brazil.- Edson Arantes do Nascimentothe prodigious Brazilian player ‘Pelé’ included a list of winners from another world, highlighting the World Cup three times -Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and Mexico 1970-, as well as the Série A championship of his country with Santos from Brazil in six repetitions and a North American Soccer League (NASL) with his last team New York Cosmos American.

His wonderful football life after almost two decades named him the “footballer of the 20th century”, above Diego Armando Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Alfredo Di Stefanoamong other figures who were at his height during the year 1900.

After his great successes ‘Pele’ He decided to retire from his beloved club Santos de Brasil in 1974 to complete a prestigious career with the New York Cosmos for three seasons until October 1, 1977, the day he played his last game to say goodbye as the greats.

His track record was closed until that day, however a problem began to arise years after Edson Arantes do Nascimento hung up the golden boots. The fans claimed why he was never awarded a Ballon d’Or, -an award given to the best footballer of the year-.

Pele in Mexico

middle jam

The question was heard in almost the entire planet but it was instantly resolved by the experts, including the FIFA; the award was reserved only for European players until the distant 1995, said recognition is given since 1956 to the best of the old continent who are registered in some official competition.

Although the response was not convinced by the public, they themselves affirmed that King ‘Pelé’ was worthy of this distinction, for being a magical man who made the impossible possible with two legs and a ball on the green rectangle of each building he stepped on on his journey.

‘Pelé’ receives the Ballon d’Or with emotion

AFP

We recommend you read

So that, During the 2014 Ballon d’Or gala, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) awarded the honorary FIFA Ballon d’Or award to Edson Arantes do Nascimento for a glorious life at club and national team level.