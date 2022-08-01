Who is Jared Leto, Belinda’s companion on vacation

Drafting

Jared Leto’s name went viral this Saturday after Belinda released a series of photos and videos on her Instagram account where she appears on vacation next to the American actor; in these postcards, both are in a coastal landscape, as evidenced by their outfits.

Many users of social networks have asked more details about the life of the actor, who won an Oscar in 2014 for Best Supporting Actor for the movie Dallas Buyers Club.

Who is Jared Leto?

He is an actor who was born on December 26, 1971 in the city of Bossier City, Louisiana. He was raised by his mother, Constance, who encouraged him in his artistic interests since childhood. Musically, he is recognized as the vocalist of 30 Seconds to Mars, a band he formed in 1998 alongside his brother, Shannon Leto (drums). His acting side was something that he formally started in 1992, when he decided to move to Los Angeles.

In the mid-1990s, Leto became popular in the United States thanks to the television series “Es Mi Vida (My So-Called life)”.

His film debut came with “Where Love Lives” (1995), a title directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse.

Participated in the films:

“Kidnapping” (1997), thriller by Jeb Stuart

“Basil” (1998), adaptation of a novel by Wilkie Collins

“Urban Legend” (1998), a horror film directed by Jamie Blanks

“The Thin Red Line” (1998), warlike title directed by Terrence Malick

“The Fight Club” (1999) by David Fincher, who also directed him in the thriller with Jodie Foster “The Panic Room” (2002). “Alexander the Great” (2004) by Oliver Stone

“The Lord of War” (2005), film starring Nicolas Cage

“Lonely Hearts” (2006), a thriller in which Jared was a couple with Salma Hayek…

In “The Possible Lives of Mr. Nobody” (2009) he played a man who lived different existences depending on choices at key moments.

He won the Oscar and the Golden Globe for best supporting actor for “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013), a film in which he played a transvestite with AIDS.

A year earlier he made his directorial debut with the documentary “Artifact” (2012).

In the adaptation of the comic “Suicide Squad” (2016) he played the Joker.

Later he participated in the science-fiction film “Blade Runner 2049” (2017).

His first fiction feature film as a director was “77” (2018), a thriller with a script by James Ellroy.

In 2021, he premiered in the cinema “Small Details” (2021), a thriller with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

The same year he played Paolo Gucci in “La Casa Gucci” (2021), a film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga.

In 2022, the series “WeCrashed” (2022) premiered on Apple TV+, with the co-starring role of Anne Hathaway.

The same year he starred in the Marvel film “Morbius” (2022).

Belinda spoke about Jared Leto’s friendship in an interview for Ventaneando from 2 years ago, the famous one gave more details of her friendship with the actor “For many years (I know him), for more than eight years and we get along very well . He is always sharing with me what he does and I also share my activities with him and we talk, we said it would be a good time to get together and talk for a while, encourage people, “said the singer.