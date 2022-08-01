Who is Danielle Levi, Kim Kardashian’s personal stylist

On Instagram his name is @SuperrrDani, as if to announce that (with) her, who started as Kanye West’s assistant stylist, is not joking. Now Danielle Levi works full time as Kim Kardashian’s personal stylist, has almost 97 thousand followers and a feed that opens the most exclusive doors of the fashion industry. Levi spoke about the methods, tricks and inspirations that helped define the image of one of the most photographed women of all time in a long interview with Dana Perelberg of CR Fashion Book.

The secret to building an unexpected yet coherent image, according to Danielle Levi, is to buy clothes and accessories that reflect the constant evolution of the character – of Kim, in her case, for the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” series. When the opportunity arises to wear them at an event, everything comes naturally: the outfits should not be considered individually, but it is important to remember that they must reflect a larger design.

Regarding shopping, the Israeli-born stylist who said she approached this job thanks to Tom Ford and Carine Roitfeld has extremely clear ideas: «[Kim] has a very specific body type, “he said, speaking in the plural, “First of all we want everything to fit you well, then we consider the current fashion and colors”. “We love that everything is super snug,” he continued. “We make almost everything custom-made.”

A discourse, that of customization, which is also valid in the case of the collaboration with Balenciaga which characterized Kim’s style during the last two laps around the sun. “It all started thanks to Ye”, Levi revealed, immediately after telling that the Balenciaga garments worn by Kim Kardashian are always personalized for her, “She started making me go shopping at Balenciaga, looking not only in the stores, but also in the entire archive of Demna, Vetements and Balenciaga. We built a wardrobe of clothes designed by Demna for her [Kim]we created all her looks with those pieces and [lo stile di Demna] it has become a mood ».

And while, on the one hand, everyone knows about Kim Kardashian’s change of direction (and style) after her divorce from the Atlanta rapper, the stylist denied the hypothesis of his estrangement from Demna. But Superrr Dani (@SuperrrDani) has big plans for the future, with Kim and more: «I’d like to draw. I draw as much as possible as Kim’s stylist, but I’d like to design everyday clothes, ”she explained to CR Fashion Book, “I like to create, it’s my greatest fun”.

