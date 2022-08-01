Who are the most polluting celebrities on the planet? discover their names
To the planet earth, the excess of celebrities and celebrities is very bad. Their lives of luxury, private jet travel around the world, partying and spending sprees are anything but sustainable. A few days ago, the sister of kim kardashianKylie Jenner, received a barrage of criticism after she posted a video on her networks boasting of having done a 17-minute flight with his private plane just to buy some snacks at a grocery store.
Some of her followers called her “climate criminal” and expressed their frustration with public efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle, while she showed no concern about the unrestrained emission of polluting gases from her private jet.
But Kylie Jenner’s private jet wasn’t the only one to splurge and pollute like a charm. To corroborate something we all suspected, UK-based sustainability marketing company, Yard has created a ranking with the biggest “climate criminals” among the world’s celebrities.
Who is the celebrity that pollutes the most?
Although many reacted with surprise and anger to Jenner’s unnecessary flight, the truth is that there are those who exceed the expense and pollution they produce. According to the Yard list, the celebrity that generates the most emissions with its private flights is Taylor Swift.
The singer tops the list with a total emission of 8. 293 tons of CO2 that, according to data from Yard, would have produced the more than 170 flights that the artist made Immediately after the news was known, the criticism on networks turned against the artist, which Swift’s representative came to respond to them in an interview offered to Magazine rolling stonewhere he clarified: “Taylor’s jet is regularly loaned out to other people. Attributing most or all of these trips to her is flagrantly wrong.”.
The clarification was not worth all the fans, and some realized that, despite their closer treatment and the image farthest from the luxuries that the Kardashian-Jenners can have, the truth is that Swift is rich enough to to afford to take a private jet for a short flight.
criminals
Of course, Swift wasn’t the only “climate criminal” on the list; Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Jay-Z ranked second and third, respectively, while Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg and Oprah Winfrey made up the rest of the polluters. Ironically, Kylie Jenner did not appear on the list of the most polluting, but the father of her children did, Travis Scott.
In the midst of a climate crisis that seems unstoppable, with extreme changes in temperature and environmental catastrophes, it seems as if the famous have not yet understood that the recommendations to reduce emissions and pollute less are not for them. At least, that’s how it was until now, when no one was dedicated to measuring the level of environmental damage that their standards of living caused to planet earth.
Sure, celebrities like Taylor Swift aren’t going to have a sudden lifestyle change, but they may feel pressured to cut back on this obscene waste from now on; after all, approval and validation is one of the few things that the public can take away from them.