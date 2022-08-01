Who are the most polluting celebrities on the planet? discover their names









To the planet earth, the excess of celebrities and celebrities is very bad. Their lives of luxury, private jet travel around the world, partying and spending sprees are anything but sustainable. A few days ago, the sister of kim kardashianKylie Jenner, received a barrage of criticism after she posted a video on her networks boasting of having done a 17-minute flight with his private plane just to buy some snacks at a grocery store.

Some of her followers called her “climate criminal” and expressed their frustration with public efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle, while she showed no concern about the unrestrained emission of polluting gases from her private jet.

But Kylie Jenner’s private jet wasn’t the only one to splurge and pollute like a charm. To corroborate something we all suspected, UK-based sustainability marketing company, Yard has created a ranking with the biggest “climate criminals” among the world’s celebrities.