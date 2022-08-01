Where to watch Yorgos Lanthimos movies

The Oscar-nominated director for The favourite it has a great filmography and there is a streaming service that gives you the opportunity to go through it from end to end.

After the premiere of The favourite in 2018, the figure of Yorgos Lanthimos gained prominence worldwide. Although a few years earlier he had been nominated for the Oscar for the script of another of his films, Lobsterwith the film set during the reign of queen anne positioned him as a name filmmaker. figures like Olivia Coleman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weiss They served so that this title did not go unnoticed among moviegoers, much less after Colman received a statuette for Best Actress.

If something characterized the filmography of Yorgos Lanthimos They were somewhat peculiar characters, crossed by internal dilemmas that make them extravagant at times and sarcastic at others. Is that, humor is one of the elements that usually go through the stories of the 49-year-old Greek filmmaker, from situations that border on the absurd and have somewhat unusual resolutions that take the viewer by surprise.

Photography is also something that usually characterizes the filmography of Yorgos Lanthimos, especially from the use of the famous Fisheye lenses that widen his settings and give him a distinctive perspective. This is something that is also transferred to production design since, according to the artist fiona crombie (nominated for her work on The favourite), the development of the stories of Lanthimos and the way of shooting them forces them to think of their scenarios in 360º, to give freedom to camera movements.

For this and many more reasons, the filmography of Yorgos Lanthimos It is a must see for movie lovers. His titles range from productions spoken entirely in Greek, such as dogtooth Y alpsto those spoken in English such as those mentioned Lobster Y The favouriteto which can be added The sacrifice of the sacred deer and his short starring Matt Dillon titled Nimic. Where can you see all his movies? It’s easy, in MUBIa platform full of auteur titles that has its space for the filmography of Lanthimos.

+The next project by Yorgos Lanthimos

The next feature film Yorgos Lanthimos is already on its way and, according to IMDb, is in post-production instances. The film will reunite him with Emma Stone and will be titled poor things. It is a story influenced by the legend of Frankenstein where we will see belle baxter, a young girl who is revived through a highly talented scientist. The film will feature performances by Willem Dafoe Y Margaret Qualey and although it was announced for this year, it is very likely that we will have to wait until 2023 to see it.