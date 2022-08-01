where to see, premiere and cast

Ryan Gosling Returns As Sierra Six As Netflix Officially Announces That The Unseen Agent 2 is running. After working with Marvel Studios for several years and making some of the biggest movies of all time, the Russo brothers turned their attention to directing other movies. This has led them to carry out the adaptation of The Unseen Agentin which they had been working for a long time.

The 2022 Netflix film, based on the novel by Mark Greaney, stars Ryan Gosling as Sierra Six, a skilled CIA assassin who learns the dark truth about who he works for, putting the agency in jeopardy. his against. The Unseen Agent includes Chris Evans’ Lloyd Hansen hunting down Six, and Six’s awkward association with Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

Netflix’s most expensive movie to date has received a lot of attention. Reviews for the Russo Brothers’ latest movie haven’t been great, as indicated by the 48% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, their involvement and the star power of Gosling, Evans and de Armas – as well as Netflix’s large subscriber base – gave the film a path to success. This was always the hope, since the end of the unseen agent leaves room for sequels and spinoffs, as long as Netflix is ​​happy with the movie’s performance.

‘The invisible agent 2’: release date

It has now been confirmed that The Unseen Agent 2 It’s happening on Netflix. Ryan Gosling has been confirmed to return as Sierra Six, while Anthony and Joe Russo will return to direct. The script of The Unseen Agent 2 will be written solely by Stephen McFeely. The Russos and AGBO’s Mike Larocca will produce alongside Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum Films.

The announcement of The Unseen Agent 2 still leaves a lot of information unknown. The sequel does not yet have a release date or a window for when production will begin. It is also not known if Chris Evans will return in The Unseen Agent 2 nor have other cast members such as Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page and Julia Butters been confirmed to return. The end of The Unseen Agent It certainly indicates that the last four actors will be seen again as the Sierra Six story continues. The announcement of The Unseen Agent 2 It’s also accompanied by the news that a mysterious spinoff movie of The Invisible Agent is in development.

Netflix

Netflix’s confirmation of the unseen agent 2 It shouldn’t come as a surprise, even with the film’s mixed reception from critics. The streaming service is looking to build multiple franchises, and the unseen agent he was always one of them. However, it will be fascinating to see how the Russos can address the criticism of the first film in the sequel. Overall, those who enjoyed the movie will surely be glad to hear that more Sierra Six is ​​on the way to pay for the editing of the sequel to The Invisible Agent, while those who were disappointed with the first film will have to wait. the unseen agent 2 be even better.

