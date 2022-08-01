What’s new from Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Marcus Mumford, Lizzo and other songs from July | Babelia

Lizzo – ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’

Lizzo became famous at the right time: back in 2019, when pop music was full of messages body positivewhich urged to respect and make visible all kinds of bodies —including one’s own—, subtext of the songs that were part of their album Cuz I Love You. Singles as overwhelming as ‘Juice’ or ‘Good As Hell’ ended up playing in all the television commercials between 2019 and the different lack of confidence the following year, to which the singer managed to bring a little lightness. The difficult revalidation comes with Specialwhere Lizzo tries to repeat that formula without being tiresome: empowered and confessional messages, but never leaden, added to winks at a r’n’b vaguely retro, always digestible by radio formulas. Her first single, ‘About Damn Time’, was an aspiring disco anthem that fell somewhat short. Lizzo comes out better on this second attempt, in which she wonders if she should hang up the robes of being a single woman and fully sovereign when an unexpected love appears. It works perfectly, although it is weighed down by an excessive tendency to lightness and insignificance, which makes Lizzo stay away from the models she aspires to imitate, such as Michael Sembello’s ‘Maniac’ or ‘Gloria’ by Laura Branigan. ALEX VINCENT

Killer Mike feat. Young Thug – ‘Run’

In 2012, the Atlanta rapper released his album RAP Music, one of the best hip hop albums that year. It seemed that he was finally going to achieve the success he deserved. And he almost did. But in a turn as surprising then as it was rewarding over the next 10 years, Killer Mike teamed up with the producer of RAP Music, El-P, and together they formed Run The Jewels, one of the most perfect musical machines of this century. This ‘Run’ is his first solo release since then. Produced by No ID, it is supported by a lazy bass line and a Killer Mike who seems to have flow even when reading the newspaper. From prison, Young Thug collaborates with some verses that, without being absolutely necessary, give the song a certain dynamism. The video plays a monologue by David Chapelle and brings out soldiers and Nazis and Confederates in a visual representation of the cut in which all the subtlety is eviscerated. XAVI SANCHO

Sorry – ‘Let the Lights On’

There are records that belong to a specific moment and that, no matter how much time passes and how many times you listen to them again, they will always be associated with that time. It happens with the albums, the songs, that accompanied us in the months of confinement. That music will always live associated with baking bread at home, burning cakes because you had never thought to turn on the oven before or doing sit-ups in the living room because you had been drinking a lot of beer for three weeks and moving alone from the sofa to the bathroom, back and forth. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Waxahatchee, Fiona Apple… and Sorry. British band sensation indie from that end of winter 2020, he released his debut, 925, on March 27 of that year. And, in the houses where 1994 is yearned for, they razed. Now they’re back with this ‘Let the Lights On’, a preview of their second LP, a more pop cut than their previous references, somewhat grungy, something electro made with broken guitars and rusty basses. It is a cynical, adhesive and addictive love theme. Everything has an evil edge in Sorry. And that is why they are special. XS

Marcus Mumford, in the video in ‘Cannibal’, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Marcus Mumford – ‘Cannibal’

Like so many bandleaders, Marcus Mumford, singer-songwriter with the British Mumford & Sons, has decided to try a solo path. In September he plans to release the first album without the band. Is about Self Titled and will feature collaborations with Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile and Monica and will be produced by Blake Mills. This first preview, whose video clip was recorded by Steven Spielberg with a mobile camera, shows a more relaxed Marcus, with a production lofi, almost in a way close to Sufjan Stevens. In the final stretch of the song, the hallmarks of Mumford & Sons emerge with that elevated, euphoric, somewhat epic string passage. It doesn’t look like we’re going to see a very different Marcus from the group, although, hopefully, the final production is less bombastic and is finer and more appreciative. FERNANDO NAVARRO

Bonny Light Horseman – ‘Summer Dream’

Contemporary North American folk always has great plans for joining forces. One of the latest is Bonny Light Horseman, the group formed by Anaïs Mitchell and Eric D. Johnson, from Fruit Bats and The Shins, with Josh Kaufman, who has been seen with The National, Hiss Golden Messenger or Josh Ritter. With such exquisite references, Bonny Light Horseman released an outstanding and delicious first album. Now, they’ve just announced a second album and ‘Summer Dream’ is a preview that seeks, in his words, “the ghost of a past summer”. With that cadence of a hot and sleepy night, this mid-tempo captivates with its intimate and elegant touch, reminiscent of Norah Jones. The harmonica unfolds until it penetrates the subconscious as if it were the nostalgia of a never-forgotten summer. Precious. Everything indicates that Bonny Light Horseman is going to offer us one of the albums of the year. FN

Billie Eilish – ‘TV’

A few weeks ago, Billie Eilish presented a new song live in Manchester. And the moment went viral. First, because it had been five years since Eilish had presented something new live. Second, because the song, which describes a moment of universal intimacy—an emotional hangover making zapping—, dedicates a verse to two of the issues that have marked the news in 2022. “The Internet has gone crazy seeing movie stars on trial, while they annul Roe vs. Wade,” he sings, referring to the Deep and Heard trial, and the 1970s case that made abortion rights constitutional in America. Only with voice and guitar until the climax, where a synthesizer underpins the melody, the song offers a similar structure to the theme with which Eilish won the Oscar a few months ago. In the final part, the Mancunian public is heard making choruses: a fitting tribute in the same place where the 2017 terrorist attack took place during an Ariana Grande concert. BEATRIZ G. ARANDA

Shygirl – ‘Coochie (A Bedtime Story)’

Nothing like summer to publish a melodic song with suggestive lyrics. after two singles more experimental, the one from London comes alive with something more accessible but just as interesting, using a voice line more typical of R&B than of the hip hop deconstructions to which we are accustomed. With the co-production of three of the most precocious producers of recent British pop music, Mura Masa, Sega Bodega and Karma Kid, the song serves as a soundtrack to those moments in bed where reality and dreams intertwine and where everything is possible , between the erotic and the sound avant-garde, playing with onomatopoeias and liquid sounds, demonstrating once again the original talent of a unique artist. BGA

Beyoncé, in a promotional image of her new album, ‘Renaissance’.

Beyonce – ‘Cozy’

Needless to say, Beyoncé’s seventh solo album is, as of yesterday, one of the musical events of the year. As she already allowed to presage her first single‘Break My Soul’, the album is inspired by the multiple ramifications that dance music has had in recent decades, through an almost endless series of winks that follow each other at a frenetic pace and that have the considerable merit of do not sound perpetual deja vu. From the first listens, this ‘Cozy’ stands out, where Beyoncé alternates the different registers that she has covered in the last decade and gives a leading role to that deaf rapping that she has already explored in lemonade and on The Carters album, as evidenced by a series of bomb-proof alliterations (“Been down, been up, been broke, broke down, bounced back”, he sings with a Flaubert-worthy sense of ellipsis). The lyrics urge their interlocutor to “not mess with his sister”, which has made the networks remember the notorious brawl in the elevator between Jay Z and Solange Knowles back in 2014, which he already referred to in a remix of ‘ Flawless’, to which this new theme can remember from afar. Most likely, it is a false indication and that he is talking about another type of sister. A few lines later, several lines allude to the colors of the rainbow flag, directing the listener to another of the leitmotifs of the album: the contribution of the LGTBIQ collective to the space of liberation that will have been the dance floor. A. v.

