What to watch today on TV? Monday, August 1, 2022 | TV

15.15 / COSMO

‘A very distant horizon’

Far and away. United States, 1992 (134 minutes). Director: Ron Howard. Cast: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman.

A blockbuster film at the service of the Kidman-Cruise couple directed by Ron Howard, who traveled to Ireland and Montana to shoot a soft story, aesthetically correct, but failed in almost all of its pretensions. Class love affairs and personal revenge for an entertaining drama ideal for those fans of the popular actor.

15.13 / #0

‘Great inventions’, beer

This afternoon the absolute protagonist of great inventions It will be the beer. This blond gold has been shaping our world for ten thousand years, maybe more. It allowed Europeans to embark for other worlds, and since ancient times it has stimulated the growth of trade. Women gave it character and participated in its production as early as the Middle Ages. And its medicinal properties were praised by scholars. It also transformed the monetary system and accelerated the invention of refrigerators. But above all, it brings people together. It is associated with friendship, fun.

15.30 / Movistar Drama

‘The Importance of Being Oscar Wilde’

Happy Prince. United Kingdom, 2018 (104 minutes). Director: Rupert Everett. Cast: Rupert Everett, Colin Firth, Emily Watson.

The last three years of life, during his exile in French lands, of the British writer Oscar Wilde, who is given life in a solid performance by Rupert Everett (also in charge of the direction, his directorial debut and the screenplay) serves as the basis for this correct and faithful literary drama. Next to him, Colin Firth (The king’s speech) in the role of her friend Reggie Turner, Emily Watson (breaking waves) in that of his wife Constance Wilde and Colin Morgan (Marline) in that of her lover Sir Alfred ‘Bosie’ Douglas.

17.38 / TNT

‘In time’

United States, 2011 (109 minutes). Director: Andrew Niccol. Cast: Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried, Cillian Murphy.

With an imaginative and interesting plot premise (a future society in which the aging gene has been canceled and time is used as currency) this entertaining installment of science fiction is presented that, unfortunately, little by little losing strength by moving on land already seen a thousand times. Regardless, it deserves a chance.

19.36 / Movistar Action

‘BlackRain’

United States, 1989 (111 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Cast: Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia, Ken Takakura, Kate Capshaw.

On this occasion, Ridley Scott, director of bladerunner, he blatantly marries the commercial and leaves aside the quality that is presupposed in a director of his stature. A subdued script and a direction that is not entirely correct cloud the very good work of the protagonists, turning this film into a work that contains scenes of unquestionable interest but that is sometimes too boring, perhaps due to its unnecessary duration.

21.30 / DKISS

The exquisiteness of the great properties

The protagonists of My dream house: International they will know luck first hand, because they are all lottery winners. The lucky ones decide to release their generous purchasing power with the purchase of their ideal house in the new episodes of both titles. While one program focuses on luxurious homes in the United States, another shows the exquisiteness of large European estates.. The British interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen returns with new installments of My dream house: International. The host will guide lucky lottery winners to search Europe for properties that reflect their wealth status. Many of the nouveaux riches are curious about life abroad and interested in purchasing luxury homes outside of their hometowns. Laurence will show you all kinds of homes, from luxury cabins to mansions fit for royalty.

22.00 / The 2

‘Chinatown’

United States, 1974 (125 minutes). Director: Roman Polanski. Cast: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez.

A classic of modern cinema. Jack Nicholson, overacting as usual but quite successful, and Faye Dunaway, marvelous in her role as femme fatale, are the absolute stars, without taking into account some special collaborations such as the one made by John Huston, in this controversial film that, although it recreates Curiously, almost all of the plots typical of classic American noir series were made by a European director, Roman Polanski. Successful setting and notable doses of intrigue for a masterpiece.

22.00 / Telecinco

New franchise, ‘CSI: Vegas’

CBS

Telecinco commemorates the 20th anniversary of the franchise ITUC with the premiere of CSI: Vegas, sequel to the iconic fiction. Three emblematic actors from its original cast, William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham are part of the artistic team of fiction. Now, new investigators and forensic veterans will join forces to fight crime in the largest city in the state of Nevada. They all share the same leitmotiv: “the evidence does not lie”, an irrefutable principle that inspires their professional work and that has made the team of the prestigious crime laboratory one of the best in the world.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘City of Lies’

City of Lies. United Kingdom, 2018 (112 minutes). Director: Brad Furman. Cast: Johnny Depp, Forest Whitaker, Toby Huss.

After various production problems, the difficulties of the American black community with the police, an issue that remains, decades later, fully current, serves as the basis for this dramatic intrigue that bets almost everything on the presence of a cast as effective as known, headed by Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. An entertaining story based on real events, which narrates the investigation of the murders of the legendary rappers Tupac Shakur (1996) and The Notorious BIG

22.10 / The 1

‘Mapi’, a virtual girl

It reaches the public chain Mapi your new entertainment bet for the access prime time. A fun contest starring the well-known magician, presenter, screenwriter and comedian Jandro and a virtual girl (animated using CGI technology, Computer Generated Image) who will drive celebrities crazy with your questions. In the first programs, Mapi could be seen putting Ana Obregón, La Mari de Chambao and Sevilla, Leo Harlem, Raquel Revuelta and David Fernández, Raquel Sánchez Silva, Norma Ruiz and Paco Collado, Jaime Nava, Mariló Montero and Javier to the test. Castle Potty.

22.25 / The 1

Second season of ‘The Night of the Hunters’

The second season of The night of the hunters. Like in The hunter, Rodrigo Vázquez takes charge of this format that brings together the five hunters to face the most daring contestants. In each installment, a series of anonymous contestants individually face the team of hunters that make up the cast of the program and that in this second season reinforce their leading role and their peculiar personalities: Erundino Alonso, Paz Herrera, David Leo, Lilit Manukyan and Ruth de Andrew.

22.30 / Neox

‘All inclusive’

couples retreat. United States, 2009 (118 minutes). Director: Peter Billingsley. Cast: Vince Vaughn, Jon Favreau, Jean Reno.

The three leading couples of this uneven comedy will be surprised when they discover that the all-inclusive of their vacation package also incorporates the unorthodox therapy of the resort’s guru (played by Jean Reno). Thus, a flat, but entertaining reflection on married life.

22.30 / FDF

‘Superlopez’

Spain, 2018 (108 minutes). Director: Javier Ruiz Caldera. Cast: Dani Rovira, Alexandra Jiménez, Julián López.

After giving life to a classic Spanish comic in Anacleto: Secret Agent, Javier Ruiz Caldera now turns his attention to Superlópez, an icon of Spanish popular culture created in 1973 by the cartoonist Jan. The one in charge of getting into the skin of the superhero with the mustache is a very correct Dani Rovira, perfectly supported by his colleagues from cast (Alexandra Jiménez, Julián López and Maribel Verdú). Goya for the best special effects. As a curiosity, the main theme of this nice comedy is the song I wanted to be normalof Tequila.

22.35 / Movistar Premieres

‘The Duke’

TheDuke. United Kingdom, 2020 (96 minutes). Director: Roger Michelle. Cast: Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren, Fionn Whitehead.

Based on the curious true story of the theft of the portrait of the Duke of Wellington painted by Goya, this cute and tender British comedy is presented, which was the cinematographic testament of the director of films such as Notting Hill Y Morning Glory, Roger Michelle. At times funny, at others moving and also vindictive, she relies, as she might expect, on the always pleasant presence of two actors like Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren.

22.45 / Four

‘Four Travelers’ visits A Coruña

Apart from visiting the most emblematic places of its capital, the team of Travelers Four will live different experiences tonight in towns such as Betanzos, Padrón or Pontedeume. The presenter of On everyone’s lips Diego Losada, the group Tanxugueiras, the singer Miriam Rodríguez and the model and presenter Paloma Lago will guide the team on the route that the program will take through the province of La Coruña. On your route, you will also visit the Costa da Morte, sail alongside a local fisherman and climb to the spectacular viewpoint of Monte de San Pedro.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New installment of ‘Brothers’

This Monday, in Brothers, Turkish series that tells the exciting story of Kadir, Ömer, Asiye and Emel, four brothers who live a happy and peaceful life, with empty pockets but full of love, after the car accident, Akif is out of danger after the operation . Nebahat returns with her husband, they decide not to divorce. Nebahat and her husband make Sengül happy with gifts, because she knows a lot of information about them and they are afraid that if she gets fired, she will tell about it. With the prize money from the contest, Asiye wants to rent a house and buys a cart so that Ömer can go out and sell rice. Kadir starts working nights at the same construction site where his father died. Also, Doruk looks for excuses to get close to Asiye, he wants to tell her how he feels about her and constantly hints at her, but Asiye doesn’t take him seriously.

0.15 / TCM

Mulholland Drive

United States, 2002 (150 minutes). Director: David Lynch. Cast: Naomi Watts, Laura Elena Harring, Ann Miller.

After the applause A true story, David Lynch returns to the usual nooks and crannies of his filmography to go on an oneiric journey through the dreams of two women who meet by chance. Palme d’Or for best director for a film that has a great first part, but later loses part of that quality.

0.40 / Neox

‘You, me and now… Dupree’

You, me and Dupree. United States, 2006 (108 minutes). Director: Anthony and Joe Russo. Cast: Matt Dillon, Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson, Michael Douglas.

After directing the interesting Welcome to Colinwood, The Russo brothers surrounded themselves with a cast that was as commercial as it was irregular to make this simple comedy of entanglements. Now the action takes place in the home of a young couple who, unexpectedly, have to live with the boy’s best friend, the disastrous Randy Dupree.

0.40 / The Sixth

‘Clock Tower’

Tick-tock. United States, 2000 (90 minutes). Director: Kevin S. Tenney. Cast: Megan Eard, Kristin Minter, Linden Ashby, John Ratzrnberger, Hedy Burress.

Repetitive story that focuses its attention on a woman who tries, with the help of a friend, to end her millionaire husband. Despite having a solid alibi, things will take an unexpected turn. In a secondary role, John Ratzrnberger, known for his intervention in the series Cheers.

