What is the life of Dermot Mulroney, actor of My best friend’s wedding

Dermot Mulroney is an American actor and director, who after the success of My best friend’s Wedding he made an effort to stay out of the limelight and keep his private life very private, though he couldn’t quite pull it off. We tell you what is of his life.

Dermot Mulroney He is currently 58 years old. He was born on October 31, 1963 in Alexandria, Virginia, United States. He studied at Northwestern University, Mulroney and made his film debut in 1988. After an intense career, in one of the films that his unforgettable character stood out, it was in My best friend’s Weddingbeside Julia RobertsCameron Diaz, Rupert Everett and Rachel Griffiths.

My best friend’s Wedding

Many will probably remember Dermot Mulroney for having been the gallant actor who fell in love with Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz in My best friend’s Wedding. Without a doubt, that face with a square chin, a half-closed smile and a slow voice has managed to conquer the hearts of millions of women around the world.

Although most of his leading roles have been in romantic comedies, he is an actor also remembered for his work in various successful series such as Friends, Pure Genius or in the third chapter of the horror film, The Night of the Demon. As he established himself in the world of cinema, his name eventually rose to fame for two reasons. First because of his relationship with actress Catherine Keener and then because of his stellar performance in My best friend’s Weddingin the year 1997.

The hit movie, which was directed by PJ Hogan, grossed nearly $300 million worldwide. For mulroneythe project not only meant meeting a new friend, Julia Robertsbut a great opportunity for visibility worldwide: “I think of these guys every day. People approach me and mention this movie every day for 22 years,” the actor confessed on one occasion, unable to believe the repercussion that the film continues to have to this day.

A memory of Dermot Mulroney and his companions in My best friend’s wedding – Source: Instagram @bouyage

While he always strove to keep his private life out of the spotlight, his success as a duo with Julia Roberts on screen, and his marriage to the actress de Capote changed his plans completely.

A charismatic and sexy man: The life of Dermot Mulroney

As mentioned above, Dermot Mulroney He is a native of Virginia, but has come a long way in the middle to show his acting and musical talent. He has achieved an admirable track record in more than 100 movies and television series.

However, his thing is not only acting, since, in addition to being an actor and director, he has also stood out for years as an accomplished cellist. He has had his own group and has even participated in the soundtrack of several productions.

In 2005 he was chosen as one of the sexiest actors. He was married for the first time to actress Catherine Keener, to whom he was married for 17 years and had his first child. After his failure in love, he dedicated himself fully to working on new projects. He fell in love again and is currently married since 2008 to Tharita Cesaroni Catulle, an Italian film producer who gained popularity after becoming his wife. They have 2 daughters, Mabel and Sally.

Dermot Mulroney with his good friend Julia Roberts – Source: La Nación

It is worth noting that his name is closely linked to one of the most beloved and respected Hollywood celebrities, Julia Roberts, since he is a very good friend of the actress. His two great passions are acting and the one that has accompanied him since he was a child, music.