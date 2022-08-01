What I see? The Last Movie Stars is much more than a tribute to Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

The latest movie stars (The Last Movie StarsUnited States/2022). Address: Ethan Hawke. Script: Stewart Stern. Music: Hamilton Leithauser. Edition: Barry Polterman. With the participation of George Clooney, Laura Linney, Ethan Hawke, Alessandro Nivola, Martin Scorsese, Sam Rockwell, Sally Field, Tom McCarthy, Vincent D’Onofrio and others. Available in: HBOMax. Our opinion: Excellent

What could be done in a pandemic? Ethan Hawke found the formula to transform the time of isolation forced by Covid into one of the most remarkable documentary productions of recent times. The restless actor found himself facing an extraordinary challenge: to bring to life the project that Paul Newman once had of writing a book with his memoirs. To do this he turned to various colleagues, close friends and directors of some of his films. Several direct relatives also joined. But Newman, at one point, changed his mind and decided to destroy all the tapes. They were reduced to ashes, but the transcripts of those testimonies were preserved, which the actor’s family managed to keep.

What did Hawke do? He began to summon his friends (some well known to the public) and invited them to recover through his voices all that memory stored in hundreds and hundreds of yellowed pages. What he achieved was admirable. Over almost six hours, he reconstructed the public and private lives of Newman (who died in 2008, at the age of 83) and his wife Joanne Woodward (92 years old, retired from the cinema decades ago and diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease since 2007). , partners in art and in love for half a century, illuminated through a virtuosic amalgamation of all those words, archive images, superbly chosen film clips and home videos contributed by their relatives.

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in the documentary The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke Capture

It would be enough with this oral history (in which George Clooney voices Newman and Laura Linney Woodward) to attract our immediate attention. The couple lived the time of birth and first artistic peak in the last stretch of the time when Hollywood studios managed under contract (and almost at will) the figures of their films. That is why it is spoken from the title of “the last stars of the cinema”.

They later developed their respective careers in a time of enormous social, economic, political and artistic transformations, with a breakdown of those old rules and their replacement by new approaches and quests for independence. At the same time, various challenges and appeals to the commitment of Hollywood artists arose on the real stage in the midst of the growing struggle for civil rights.

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in 2002. SARA KRULWICH – NYTNS

But Hawke wasn’t content with that. In the testimony of two such strong, seductive, attractive and insightful personalities there was nothing more than undiscovered traces related to the cinema. In any case, the exercise of an artistic vocation that Newman and Woodward turned into an act of absolute magnetism (it is impossible to look away from them when we see them act) becomes a trigger for other questions and searches. Some of them we could even qualify as existential, without fearing the cliché.

The most revealing comes at the close of the second episode, when Woodward painfully confesses that actors are not good parents. The crossroads of choosing between artistic success and the responsibility of raising children appears at the center of the documentary. Woodward was the real star of the couple when she joined the then lesser-known Newman, but the children came along with the meteoric growth of the actor’s career. At that time, she chose to postpone her vocation to take care of a very large offspring (the couple’s three children plus another three that Newman had in a previous marriage) and the pause left a mark on the relationship that Hawke is responsible for noting in in the midst of his laborious search.

The concerns begin to branch out and appear without underlining, but with a notable specific weight in each case: Paul’s growing addiction to alcohol, Joanne’s dilemmas, happy projects and missed opportunities. Then more serious things will come, such as the death of Scott, one of Newman’s sons, from an overdose. In the midst of the colossal artistic portrait of him appear the features of a father as affectionate as he is distant. Some of the children of the actors contribute memories and evocations.

Finding out how the lives of Newman and Woodward took shape, two people who discover at the first moment of their relationship that they were born to be together for life, does not exhaust Hawke’s curiosity at all. Rather it seems to stimulate her. That’s why many of the conversations he’s having via Zoom with some of the colleagues and friends he’s invited to speak on behalf of those who appear in the transcripts (directors Martin Ritt, Sidney Lumet, George Roy Hill, and Stuart Rosenberg; the writer and close friend of Newman Gore Vidal and actor Robert Redford, among others) are transformed into comments and reflections on the very art of acting.

Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward and their daughters Lissy and Clea, in 1974. Parenting and raising children is a theme that runs throughout the documentary AP

Not only that. The very meaning of the term “star” is called into question here. Hawke challenges our common sense as viewers (and by extension admirers of great film personalities) identifying with that word two figures who did everything possible to get rid of everything that historically defines a star. In any case, what Hawke is interested in is looking at and exploring Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward from their human stature. And begin to discover where and when that essential and elusive element appears that takes them from that condition to a place where the genius and grace of the greatest artists are born. In that and much more, he delivers a very valuable documentary series that goes much further than paying homage to two great figures. When asked what he could do during the pandemic, Hawke made the most of the time.