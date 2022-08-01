What has Will Smith lost after the slap?

Four months have passed since he left all of us awake on Oscar night with our jaws dropping. Although many imagined that it was all a joke to raise the audience, it soon became clear that Will Smith had made the worst mistake of his entire career and that it would come at a considerable cost. There was also no doubt that Smith, owner of an estimated fortune of 370 million euros, could take all the time in the world until the incident became an anecdote, and the same could be said of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, a billionaire by own right and whose capital amounts to almost 60 million euros.

But what have been the true consequences of this piece of paper that will go down in history today? Not so many and not so hard. Netflix was the first to react, stopping pre-production on fast and loose, an adventure film in which Smith was going to play a man with amnesia who discovers that before losing his memory he led a double life, as a mob boss who was also a CIA agent. In reality, that film already came with problems, since, a few days before the slap, its director David Leitch had resigned to go film fall guy with Ryan Gosling. Although for now there are no replacements or a start date for filming, the project seems to continue.



It was different for emancipation, a film that in other circumstances could have earned Smith a new nomination for the golden statuette. Apple had it on its release list for 2022, but after the incident it was moved to a date not yet determined next year. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, recounts the escape of a slave (Smith) who manages to find freedom after a long journey through the United States in his darkest times. The notable director, who recently premiered The terminal liststarring Chris Pratt, confessed during the promotion of that series that emancipation it is the best thing he has done in his vast and successful career. However, the recognition that he can receive will probably depend on the fact that someone who has always been an example of warmth and good humor in dealing with the press can go out and promote his work without being asked again and again about the worst incident of his life. .

Sony, for its part, never put a stop to the fourth installment of bad boys. Although rumors circulated in the days after the slap that the project had been stopped, the studio’s own president, Tim Rothman, came out to deny it in May in an interview with the website dead line: “That movie is in development and still is. There was no need to put on a brake because that vehicle was not moving,” he explained.





In the days before the Oscars ceremony, Smith would have received about 40 pages of the script and, taking into account that this franchise has been growing in revenue with each installment, exceeding 400 million euros globally with bad boys for life, it would not be a good strategy for Sony to suspend filming. Perhaps that is why Rothman added: “I have known Will Smith for many years and have always known who he is. What happened was a good example of a good person having a lousy time in front of the world. I think his apology and his regret are genuine, and I also believe in forgiveness and redemption.”

The same goes for the projects of the production company that she shares with Jada, Westbrook Studios, which will have its third premiere of the year for a fiction series in September, when the fifth season of cobra kai to Netflix. Westbrook also has talk shows such as Red Table Talk hosted by Pinkett, comedy shows and documentaries. It’s true that since Oscar night, there have been no announcements about new projects for Smith, who has 47 in various stages of development on his Imdb.com page. In early March, dead line informed of the plans of WarnerBrothers to launch a second part of I’m legend in which Smith would share the poster with Michael B. Jordan. Akiva Goldsman, the Oscar winner who wrote the screenplay for the first film, would also be in charge of the sequel, or prequel, since in the adaptation of the novel that Richard Matheson wrote in the fifties the character of Will was sacrificed in an act of heroism.





