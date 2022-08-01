What happens to Cristiano Ronaldo?
If we readapted the famous work of Pirandello “Six characters in search of an author” nowadays, we could safely add Cristiano Ronaldo to the list. The Portuguese is still looking for a team to play there Champions League to continue fueling his records. Now Manchester United has also become a luxury snub for him, but the big Europeans no longer seem willing to pay the price for a personality as bulky as that of the Portuguese.
In recent weeks his name has circulated throughout Europe: from Spain toEnglandpassing from Germany until a resounding return in Italy.
Initially i rumors they even spoke of a sensational one back to Juventus, however, this time arousing, unlike in 2018, a not-so-warm reaction from the fans, also given the not-so-idyllic farewell at the beginning of last season. Then stop in Germany: Jorge Mendes tried in Munich, where Robert Lewandowski’s post was vacated, but nothing to do. The Portuguese is not the right profile for the history, tradition, mentality of the group and philosophy of a club like the Bayern Monacowhose creed is aimed at young people rather than established champions, as said on several occasions by the club’s leaders and as evidenced by the purchase of the very young Tel from Rennes.
Then there was the track Chelsea and in this case the chances of something concrete were higher, also because Lukaku had by now left the team to remarry the Nerazzurri colors of Inter. But even in front of London no decisive steps and negotiations that did not go forward.
For the other three English big names in the Champions League of the Premier League – City, Liverpool And Spurs – the track was frankly impassable for obvious reasons, called Erling Håland, Darwin Núñez and Harry Kane. Then Mendes also tried in Spain, even in the home of the long-time rivals of Atletico Madrid. In this case, however, the typhus intervened directly showing a banner that reads: Cristiano Ronaldo is not welcome here.
In Italy there was even talk of the Naples by De Laurentiis. A complicated, if not impossible, suggestion due to costs and other issues such as image rights. The appeal is missing France with Paris as the only possible but not viable destination, due to an excess of stars and a technical project in the process of being downsized. Result? Virtually finished alternatives.
Always his ego and his obsessionrather than wanting to add “personal bests” on the bulletin board, they have made the Portuguese become a real goal machine, the greatest of all time. A selfish but at the same time winning champion. For a couple of seasons, however, something in the method approach to the challenges of the player himself seems to have changed: he is always interested in being the spearhead of a luxurious window in the heart of the city, where passersby can stop and admire it. If the shop begins to have problems and needs renovation to be in the future, who knows, even more beautiful, he doesn’t care, he goes in search of another place where he can show off. This appears to be a strategy that has turned against Ronaldo himself. A sort of scorched earth that the Portuguese has generated around him and which inevitably undermine the history and reputation of the Portuguese champion.
After the whims of Turin, in short, the method it became even clearer with i Red Devils, first totally snubbed for the summer tour and today cornered again. Their fault? Not being in the Champions League and not being able to allow him to chase that record that still haunts him: the confrontation with Messi.
And that’s why Ronaldo is starting to consider the hypothesis of a back to the origins: if he does not find a big player willing to sign him from here to the end of the market, he will Sporting it could become a very popular option. But be careful not to get too caught up in romance and parallels with Luis Suarez which starts from the Nacional of Montevideo. Here it is different. Also in this case it would be above all a sporting discourse, given that Sporting will participate in the next Champions League. We will see if here too the story of the champion who returns home will materialize. Today, however, the reality is quite different: like the characters pirandelliani Ronaldo is still looking for accommodation.
