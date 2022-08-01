What happens to Cristiano Ronaldo?

In recent weeks his name has circulated throughout Europe: from Spain toEnglandpassing from Germany until a resounding return in Italy.

Initially i rumors they even spoke of a sensational one back to Juventus, however, this time arousing, unlike in 2018, a not-so-warm reaction from the fans, also given the not-so-idyllic farewell at the beginning of last season. Then stop in Germany: Jorge Mendes tried in Munich, where Robert Lewandowski’s post was vacated, but nothing to do. The Portuguese is not the right profile for the history, tradition, mentality of the group and philosophy of a club like the Bayern Monacowhose creed is aimed at young people rather than established champions, as said on several occasions by the club’s leaders and as evidenced by the purchase of the very young Tel from Rennes.

Then there was the track Chelsea and in this case the chances of something concrete were higher, also because Lukaku had by now left the team to remarry the Nerazzurri colors of Inter. But even in front of London no decisive steps and negotiations that did not go forward.

For the other three English big names in the Champions League of the Premier League – City, Liverpool And Spurs – the track was frankly impassable for obvious reasons, called Erling Håland, Darwin Núñez and Harry Kane. Then Mendes also tried in Spain, even in the home of the long-time rivals of Atletico Madrid. In this case, however, the typhus intervened directly showing a banner that reads: Cristiano Ronaldo is not welcome here.

After the whims of Turin, in short, the method it became even clearer with i Red Devils, first totally snubbed for the summer tour and today cornered again. Their fault? Not being in the Champions League and not being able to allow him to chase that record that still haunts him: the confrontation with Messi.