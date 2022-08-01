What do all the protagonists of “ER” look like? The historic medical drama that returned from the hand of HBO Max

Within television series, one of the “fashionable” formats is that of medical dramas. “Grey’s Anatomy”, “New Amsterdam” and “The Good Doctor” are the most recognized today. The first, in fact, will premiere its 19th season.

However, the pioneer in the genre was “ER” (“Emergency Room”). As the title indicates, the show (first broadcast in 1994 and last in 2009) was based on the problems of doctors when that critical sector of hospitals collapses.

emergency room

After the end of the program, some of the protagonists who worked there were completely forgotten (the exception, among others, is George Clooney, who would go on to win two Oscars). However, all of them returned to the screen.

Actually, HBO Max decided to bring them to its content grid two weeks ago, so fans can watch them again. Will it be at the same time a possibility for those who fell to the ostracism, to return to the foreground?

That is never known, although we have the example -even if it is not exactly the same case- of Luis Miguel: the singer was “rescued” by his series, in a true relaunch of his career. He also earning a lot of money as an image concept.

So, we will review How they look the actors and actresses who participated in the program that was created by Michael Crichton. A detail in this regard is that, at first, nobody gave the script a place: Crichton managed to get it to air only 20 years later.

Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies played Carol Hathaway / /www.fotogramas.es

Julianna Margulies played Carol Hathaway / /www.fotogramas.es

Sherry Stringfield

Sherry Stringfield played Susan Lewis / www. frames.es

Sherry Stringfield played Susan Lewis / www. frames.es

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards played Mark Greene / www.fotogramas.es

Anthony Edwards played Mark Greene / www.fotogramas.es

Erik LaSalle

Eriq La Salle played Peter Benton / www.fotogramas.es

Eriq La Salle played Peter Benton / www.fotogramas.es

Noah Wyle

Noah Wyle played John Carter / www.fotogramas.es

Noah Wyle played John Carter / www.fotogramas.es

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben played Jeanie Boulet / www.fotogramas.es

Gloria Reuben played Jeanie Boulet / www.fotogramas.es

Laura Innes

Laura Innes played Kerry Weaver / www.fotogramas.es

Laura Innes played Kerry Weaver / www.fotogramas.es

Goran Visnjic

Goran Visnjic played Luka Kovac / www.fotogramas.es

Goran Visnjic played Luka Kovac / www.fotogramas.es

Paul McCrane

Paul McCrane played Robert Romano / www.fotogramas.es

Paul McCrane played Robert Romano / www.fotogramas.es

maura tierney

Maura Tierney played Abby Lockhart / www.fotogramas.es

Maura Tierney played Abby Lockhart / www.fotogramas.es

Ming Na Wen

Ming Na Wen played Jing-Mei "deb" Chen / www.fotogramas.es

Ming Na Wen played Jing-Mei “Deb” Chen / www.fotogramas.es

George Clooney

George Clooney played Doug Ross / www.fotogramas.es

George Clooney played Doug Ross / www.fotogramas.es

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker