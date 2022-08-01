Vince McMahon did not want to change the character of Becky Lynch

In the most recent broadcast of the radio program of PWTorchVIP.comWade Keller confirmed that the decision to make Becky Lynch a face is part of the current WWE creative administration, Well, Vince McMahon wanted the Irish to continue as heels after what happened at SummerSlam 2022.

“I can now confirm that Becky (Lynch) would not have become face if Vince McMahon still had creative control. That was a call from Paul Levesque (Triple H). I just got confirmation of that. would have been a heels as it had been, if McMahon was still running things. So, a big change from the beginning.”

When he returned to a year ago, at SummerSlam 2021, the idea of ​​turning into heels to Becky Lynch was not well received, and it seems that now with Triple H in creative control they have gone back on this decision.



Now it looks like Becky Lynch will join forces with Bianca Belair to take on Bayley and her new faction with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. So we will have to be aware of the development of this new television angle in the next edition of WWE Raw.

