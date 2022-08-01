vegan celebrities

Mexico City

In recent years, the veganism has been getting new and new followers who tie in with the idea of ​​living a cruelty-free life, therefore, they avoid all foods derived from animals, but not everything is about food, because a person vegan It also avoids the use of clothing made with fur, and they also do not use chemical products, tested on animal species. Here are some media personalities who have embraced this conviction.

NATALIE PORTMAN

Natalie Portman not only gave up meat and dairy products -since she was nine years old-, but she has become a potential activist, since -in 2017- she produced the documentary “eating animals“, through which the consequences of the consumption of meat products are explained, generating a negative impact on human health, as well as in ecological and economic terms. Through this project, the actress asked the population: ” Caring about what we do, putting effort into the food we grow and being mindful of what we put into our bodies.”

JOAQUIN PHOENIX

The actor of “joker“He is so committed to the veganism that, upon receiving the award Oscar -for the Best Performance (in 2020)-, dedicated his speech to the vegan fight and expressed grave concern in acknowledging the disconnect humanity feels from nature. Joaquin, who decided to stop eating meat and dairy from the age of three, said that the human being believes he is the center of the Universe, so he exploits all the resources he finds in his path to his benefit, regardless of how it could harm others. species.

“When a cow gives birth to a calf, we take it from her and deprive the calf of a milk that we use to pour into our coffee. We believe that the idea of political change It is that we have the need to sacrifice something, but when we take advantage of love as a principle, we can carry out systems of change that are beneficial to human beings,” he said.

PAMELA ANDERSON

Pamela Anderson is one of the Hollywood figures who has delved deeper into the fight for animal protection; she started a vegetarian lifestyle from the age of 13. Continuously, she has released different fashion items”cruelty-free“, which means that they were not tested on animals. She has also been a lecturer at the University of Oxford, spreading the message of the benefits that vegan life brings to youth. She was also the representative of a campaign of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) in which the main motto was: “The vegans They are better lovers.”

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is vegan for eight years, a decision he made motivated by the information he had access to about the practices of the meat and dairy industries, which opened his eyes to say goodbye to animal-based products: “Once you know it is difficult to go back, “he told the magazine”fashion“.

ARIANA GRANDE

This year, singer Ariana Grande turns nine years since she became a 100% person. vegan, and -over the years- he has shared with his followers how delicious and varied a vegan person can eat, resorting to the consumption of fruits, smoothies, algae and brown rice. On one occasion, he shared with “The Mirror“: “I firmly believe that a plant-based diet can lengthen your life expectancy and make you a happier person.”