‘Tyler Rake 2’ with Chris Hemsworth reveals its premiere date on Netflix

after the recent Thor: Love and Thunder and its overwhelming success, Chris Hemsworth begins to glimpse his next big projects on the horizon. tyler rakethe action tape to be released in 2020 in Netflix it broke all the records on its viewing day, becoming one of the most viewed and applauded films on the portal. The sequel has already had the occasional advance in the form of teaser and we have even seen new images, but it has not been until now when Netflix has given an official launch window for its block buster: arrive in 2023 (goes Collider).

Tyler Rake 2 arrive in 2023 and yes, it will be a cinematic universe

The film, made up of the trio headed by the aforementioned Hemsworth, director Sam Hargrave and Joe Russo as screenwriterdisembark in 2023 on Netflix. The specific release window is a mystery, but we must remember that the first film made its debut in the first months of the year, so it would not be surprising that the platform would bet on a similar date on the calendar. The plot is another mystery, but we remind you that all this project promoted by Joe and Anthony Russoartificers of Avengers: Endgame and that the original story is based on the graphic novel Citywas co-written by the Russos in collaboration with Ande Parks, and illustrated by Fernando Len González.







The original plot taught us good old Hemsworth, an elite mercenary on a risky mission that ends up rescuing the son of the boss of the Indian mafia that he had been kidnapped. When they wrote the script for the first film, Joe Russo had been thinking about an idea: to make it into a cinematographic universe with several sequels spin off. “It has a different scheme, a different setting and a different tone than the first film”, commented Anthony Russo, who produces the film and advises his brother on creative work. Reasons are not lacking, because Rake will visit a frozen and snowy scene this time.

“ “It has a different scheme, a different setting and a different tone than the first film”

Interestingly, the news comes when the unseen agent has confirmed its own sequel and spinoff, giving free rein to the Russo’s other idea, which was to turn the film starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling into a spy saga. It seems that the brothers have found their home on Netflix.