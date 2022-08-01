Top 5 Foods to Heal in Minecraft 1.19 Update

The Minecraft food collection is constantly growing, and it can be difficult to find the right food to meet a player’s needs.

In addition to stats like saturation and hunger restoration, some foods are great for healing. They restore the hunger bar quickly and allow restoration or heal players completely.

Ideally, players looking for the best foods will want to look for one of two things: high nutritional value that restores a large number of hunger points, or golden foods that provide beneficial effects beyond that.

Below, Minecraft players will find a short list of the best food options when it comes to restoring health through hunger or bonus status effects.

Cooked Pork Chops, Golden Apples and 3 other main food options to heal health as of Minecraft 1.19

1) Cooked Lamb

The lamb is obtained from the sheep in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Fallen from the sheep, the lamb has a quality hunger restore in Minecraft. Once cooked, the food provides players with six hunger points, which is quite high compared to lower tier food options such as glowing berries, dried seaweed, or crackers.

It doesn’t have beneficial status effects like golden foods, but a few pieces of cooked lamb can certainly fill a player’s hunger bar and allow for natural regeneration. Also, sheep are quite common among mobs, which makes this food easy to collect.

2) Cooked Pork Chops

A cooked pork chop in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Obtained by cooking raw pork chops that are thrown from killing pigs (or killing pigs directly with fire), cooked pork chops are affordable and effective at restoring hunger. While they don’t possess the status effects that golden foods provide, they still do an excellent job of restoring hunger.

Cooked chops restore eight hunger points, which is quite considerable. Since players start restoring health when their hunger bar is full, cooked pork chops are a great way to fill the bar. With just a few pork chops, players can get a full hunger bar and slowly but surely begin to regenerate.

3) golden carrots

A golden carrot rests on a bale of hay in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft.net)

Despite being the least effective golden food in the game, golden carrots are still a fantastic food to use. They restore six hunger points, which is not as much as other foods offer.

However, to compensate for this, golden carrots give players 14.4 hunger saturation points. This increases the amount of time players can go before their hunger bar starts to deplete.

This means that if players fill their food bar with a golden carrot, they should be able to naturally heal from their hunger bar for a while before it starts to deplete.

4) golden apples

A golden apple in an item frame (Image via Mojang)

A food that can be found as loot and also crafted, golden apples are one of the best foods that players can look for to heal themselves. While they only provide four hunger points and 9.6 saturation, they do have an additional set of status effects that directly heal the player.

Specifically, golden apples give players Absorb for two minutes, giving them extra hearts for their maximum health. They also grant Regeneration II for five seconds. This effect restores players’ health over time.

While five seconds may not seem like a long time, a considerable amount of health can be rejuvenated in this period.

5) Enchanted Golden Apples

Enchanted golden apples are one of the best foods in all of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While standard golden apples are great, enchanted golden apples are some of the best food in the entire game. They only provide four hunger points and 9.6 saturation, but their status effects are great.

Enchanted golden apples grant players Absorption IV and Regeneration II (Regeneration V in Bedrock Edition). Even better, they also grant fire resistance to players, reducing damage from fire sources for five minutes.

Lastly, these rare apples give players five minutes of the Resist status effect, reducing the oncoming damage from most sources. This allows players to safely heal without external threats causing too much trouble.

