Tom Cruise does it again, he made a risky scene for Mission: Impossible 8

Although it is not new that Tom Cruise is always doing incredibly risky scenes, it is always a surprise to see how he does them. After finishing work on Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning, Tom is already in the middle of shooting the eighth and last part of the franchise.

In 2018 it was presented Mission Impossible Fallout, which is considered one of the best films in the saga. As the rod was set high, Tom is willing to do anything so that the next two installments overcome everything.

Although there are still two years to go until Mission: Impossible 8, also known as Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part IIthe public is very intrigued to know what will happen to the agent Ethan Hunt from Tom and his entire team who are always on the cutting edge to save the day and the world.

During 2021 moments of the filming of Dead Reckoningespecially when the 60-year-old actor did completely dangerous scenes, like jump off a bridge on a motorcycle to then descend by parachute or fights on a high speed train.

Now to the delight and heart attack of the fans, TheDailyMail got photos of the film set of Mission Impossible 8, where Tom has done a flight scene.

Planning smoothly.

Risk double what is that?

Time to repeat the scene.

Landing in style.

The pictures show Cruise paragliding from the top of a mountain located in a location in England. In some of the snapshots you can see the actor gliding then landing no problems on the ground. Since Tom is a perfectionist, you can see that no matter how risky the scene is, he will repeat it if it hasn’t turned out the way he wants, that’s why you can see the actor getting on a helicopter to do everything one more time.

As for the premiere, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part I will hit theaters on July 14, 2023. As long as the second partit will do the same June 28, 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.