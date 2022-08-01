Tom Cruise adds to Netflix one of his classics from the 1980s and his most successful saga – Tvshow – 07/30/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

Tom Cruise is arguably the biggest star of modern cinema: the last true exponent of a century-old studio system that has been eroded by the emerging forces of streaming and movie franchises. Her powerful charisma and her daredevil stunt work have been combined, once again, in her latest hit, Top Gun: Mavericksurpassing the billion dollar mark.

The entrance to Netflixthe next Monday of all your Mission Impossiblehis longest lasting saga and the top gun original, allows you to see it in all its splendor and in perspective. On Netflix there are also, among others, two films from jack reacher, his proletarian hero; Collateral by Michael Mann, the disturbing Vanilla Sky Y edge of tomorrowa science fiction that is very good.

Mission Impossiblethe first of the franchise released in 1996, was a clever espionage film, directed by Brian De Palmabased on a 1960s television series. How come it produced five sequels, and how come the sequels just keep getting better, culminating in Impossible Mission: Fallout (2018), which is practically a masterpiece. (The final two installments, Dead Reckoning Part One and Dead Reckoning Part Two, will be released in 2023 and 2024.)

Again, all credit goes primarily to Cruise, who, to keep us entertained, will calmly scale the world’s tallest building, hold his breath for six and a half minutes, or jump out of a plane with the cameraman.

Offscreen, Cruise is elusive. He is the recurring spokesman for a cryptic and controversial religion that gets harder to understand the more he talks about it. He is intensely secretive about the details of his private life. Even when he makes the occasional effort to seem like an ordinary guy, he ends up sounding weird. When asked by Moviebill magazine to describe his most memorable movie experience, Cruise couldn’t name one. (“I love movies,” he said very matter-of-factly). When he was asked which team he rooted for at a Giants-Dodgers game, he replied, “I’m a baseball fanatic.”

Much of his early success as an actor, during the 1980s and 1990s, was based on a certain down-to-earth charm. Young Cruise, excited and troubled by risky business; the candid and endearingly naive Cruise of Cocktail; and the tenacious and morally principled crusader of Jerry Maguire each leaning on his ability to convincingly embody the average American, the sympathetic heartthrob the audience might want or root for.

Around the turn of the century, he complicated that image by appearing in more challenging and less accessible films like Eyes Wide Shut and Magnolia. Authors like Stanley Kubrick Y Paul Thomas Anderson they helped show Cruise as a serious actor, capable of giving subtle and nuanced performances.

He has stayed away from romance, drama, and independent arthouse cinema. Over the past decade, he has entrenched himself more firmly in the action-adventure genre, perfecting the mold. His performances tend to emphasize his easy charisma and his powerful athleticism, but Cruise still brings to these roles a touch of the same delicate charm and acting nuance of his dramatic streak. That’s in the easygoing, naturalistic chemistry he shares with Jennifer Connelly in Top Gun Maverick and in the world-weary intensity he has carried through the last two sequels of Mission Impossible.

But that is only part of the story. One of the defining characteristics of the last decade of his career is a level of quality control for which he himself bears primary responsibility. It’s not that he’s incapable of making a bad movie: The Mummy (2017) made it clear. But Cruise’s recent films have in common a degree of ambition and enthusiasm that is rare today, and when it works, that effort pays off enormously.

Cruise has all the qualities you look for in a movie star and none of the qualities you expect from a human being. As a screen presence, he is unique; as a person, he is inscrutable. But it is his inscrutability that has allowed him to achieve a kind of clear and unsullied superstardom, one that exists almost entirely in the movies, untainted by worldly concerns.

Cruise, the star, shines as brightly as any of his contemporaries, and far brighter than any that have emerged since, in part because he continues to give more and more of himself to his work and give up less and less of himself. in everything else. Who is he? You have to watch the movies to find out. They are on Netflix now.