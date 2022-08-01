Today’s ephemeris: what happened on July 30 | Events that occurred in Argentina and the world

In the ephemeris of july 30 These events that occurred on a day like today in Argentina and the world stand out:

1905. Pedro Quartucci is born

Pedro Quartucci is born. He began as a boxer and won the bronze medal as a lightweight at the Paris Olympics in 1924. He then switched to cinema and made dozens of films. However, he would be remembered more for his role on TV, as a father in the falcon familyin the 60s. He died in 1983.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rZLKA9EFvw

1930. Uruguay wins the first World Cup

Uruguay becomes champion of the first soccer World Cup, in Montevideo. The two-time Olympic champion defeats the Argentine National Team 4-2 at the Centenario stadium, in the reissue of the Olympic final in Amsterdam, won two years earlier by the Charrúas. The first half ended 2-1 for the albiceleste team, but the locals are unstoppable in the complement. Guillermo Stábile, scorer of the second Argentine goal, is the top scorer with eight conquests, in a tournament that has thirteen participating countries from three continents.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cstmEhrdZw

1941. Paul Anka is born

Paul Anka is born in Ottawa, Canada. He rose to fame in the late ’50s and early ’60s with songs like “Put Your Head On My Shoulder.” He adapted the French original of “My Way” into English, which would have a canonical version in the voice of Frank Sinatra and was also sung, among others, by Elvis Presley. He has been a US citizen since 1990.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LX4EGvw5wP4

1966. England wins its World Cup with a ghost goal

England defeats West Germany 4-2 in the World Cup final that is played at London’s Wembley stadium, before almost 100,000 spectators. The match is defined in extra time, after having finished tied 2 to 2 in the ninety minutes. It is the second time, after 1934, that extension is required to define the champion. Geoff Hurst makes history by scoring three goals in the final. The third goal of the game, the second of Hurst’s personal account, the one that unbalances the scoreboard eleven minutes into extra time, is one of the most controversial goals in the World Cup: the English striker shoots, the ball hits the crossbar , click on the line and exit. However, the Swiss referee Dienst validates it. That of 1966 is the only World Cup title for the English.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmowqMk-Ie0

1975. The disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa

Jimmy Hoffa disappears, marking the beginning of one of the great enigmas of the 20th century in the United States. The union member was 62 years old and was last seen in a restaurant parking lot in suburban Detroit. He was going to meet two mob bosses. Hoffa had become a powerful man at the head of the teamsters’ union for decades. He fell out of favor in the ’60s: he fell out with the Kennedy brothers when investigations into the mob began. He was sentenced to prison and Richard Nixon pardoned him in 1971. However, he had lost control of the union. He was looking to regain leadership of the guild when he disappeared. Countless hypotheses were woven. In 1982 he was declared legally dead. His story was made into a movie, with a changed name, in FIST, starring Sylvester Stallone. Later there would be a biopic with Jack Nicholson, and Al Pacino personified him in the Irishby Martin Scorsese, which also investigates its end.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bI9CAfqY3hk

1981. The premiere of payback time

Premieres payback time, by Adolfo Aristarain. Starring Federico Luppi, the film evades the censorship of the dictatorship with a plot that, set in labor relations, subtly alludes to the terrorist state. A former trade unionist returns to work in a quarry, in appalling conditions. With a colleague they set up an accident, for which his friend will pretend to be dumb to collect compensation. His partner dies and Luppi’s character takes the simulation to its last consequences.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVTcNwd_PCM

2007. Michelangelo Antonioni dies

Michelangelo Antonioni dies at the age of 94 in Rome. He was born in Ferrara in 1912. He was one of the main directors of Italian cinema. titles like The night, The adventure Y the red desert They gave him world fame. His best known film is blow-upbased on the story “The Devil’s Babas”, by Julio Cortázar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EW1-zJbsf-k

2007. Ingmar Bergman dies

The same day of Antonioni’s death also occurs the death of another fundamental filmmaker in the history of cinema: Ingmar Bergman. He dies at the age of 89 on the island of Fårö. The Swedish director and screenwriter was born in Uppsala. The son of a Lutheran pastor, he started out as a screenwriter. wild strawberries Y the seventh seal, released within months of each other in 1957, launched it into worldwide consideration. With The Maiden’s Fountain Y as in a mirror It won two Oscars in a row for best foreign film. Then they would come, among other titles, Person, screams and whispers, Scenes of conjugal life, The magic Flute, autumn sonata Y Fanny and Alexander. He wrote an autobiographical book: Magic Lantern.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33aL7hiSVpQ

2012. Hector Tizón dies

In San Salvador de Jujuy the writer Héctor Tizón dies. He was born in 1929 in the Jujuy town of Yala. Lawyer, he became a member of the Superior Court of Justice of Jujuy and was conventional constituent in 1994 by the UCR. His first novel appeared in 1969: Fire in Casabindo. Later titles like Jack of Wands, Knight of Spades, The house and the wind, Straser’s wife Y Strange pale glow.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNeLvnlstWs

2014. Julio Grondona dies

Julio Grondona dies at the age of 82, 17 days after the final that the National Team lost to Germany in the World Cup in Brazil. He was at the head of the AFA since 1979. In his 35 years of power, he won the 1979 Youth World Cup, the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, the youth world championships under the guidance of José Pekerman, two America’s Cups and two runner-up finishes in the world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbIyO9Ff26k

Furthermore, it is the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons; and the international friendship day.