Today is Spider-man day, why is it celebrated?

MEXICO CITY.- Every first of August, the fans of one of the most distinguished superheroes of marvel comics, spider-mancelebrate the arachnid despite the fact that this is not the day of its creation, much less its first appearance.

Peter Parker, that man behind the suit, went from line to become a comic character, for the first time, on August 10, 1962 in the fifteenth and last edition of the comic collection “Amazing Fantasy” (created by Stan Lee) of marvel comicsbelonging to the silver age of comic strips.

The success was such that its creator decided to give his own comic to the Super Hero with the collection «The Amazing spider-man«, which began to be marketed in 1963.

At first the sketch showed a spider-man extremely muscular, but it was ultimately decided to go with graphic artist Steve Ditko’s design, with a design less muscular than Captain America and behind an enigmatic suit.

This is how Peter Parker was born, a name that enchanted the public, and a character that innovated the personality of the heroes of the time, who almost always relegated adolescents to a secondary role, who in this case took center stage with Peter as their precursor.

The comic became one of the best-selling and longest-running comics in the Marvel franchise, running from 1963 to 1998.

You can also read: Spider-Man will be openly gay, in some Spider-Verse, announces Marvel – Punto MX

Spider-man to the big screen

Starting in 2002, under the direction of San Raimi, the arachnid hero was adapted to the big screen and played by Tobey Maguire, who until now remains the most beloved superhero of the seventh art by fans.

Subsequently, (in 2012 and 2014) Andrew Garfield gave life to what for fans would be a much more faithful adaptation of the original comic of the arachnid on the big screen, with an insecure Peter Parker without the suit, but eccentric under the mask, character that for many Tobey did not achieve in the first Spider-Man trilogy.

For 2017, the demand of the fans to include in the filmography of the avengers the Super Hero iconic became reality and saw its first adaptation with Tom Holland, in charge of the interpretation of the character in «spider-man: Homecoming”, directed by Jon Watts.

As if that were not enough, the arachnid multiverse had no limits and last year saw the delivery of one of the most nostalgic Marvel movies with «spider-man: No way home» where the three spider men of the cinema appeared together in frame.

To see all these movies and celebrate Spider-Man all month long, we leave you the list of where you can see each of the installments.