“Titanic” and the day Jack and Rose were drugged with angel dust | james-cameron | evat | lr data

“Titanic” hit theaters on January 2, 1998 and thrilled the world with a love story starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The film marked a milestone in the film industry not only for its excellent production and characters, but also for winning several awards for best film.

Although it is known that the film became an international success, there is a story that occurred during the recordings that very few know and that affected the actors and the production team. We tell you below the secret behind the film directed by James Cameron.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Los Ronisch, the group that made cumbia boom in the 2000s?

Jack and Rose were drugged during the recording of “Titanic”

On August 9, 1996, while the film was being shot, about 50 members of director James Cameron’s cast and crew were rushed to the hospital after feasting on a midnight buffet that included seafood. The first suspicion was food poisoning.

However, after investigations, the Halifax Regional Police Service found that the food had been laced with phencyclidine, a drug known as PCP or angel dust.

Phencyclidine is a dissociative drug used as an anesthetic agent that has hallucinogenic and neurotoxic effects.

In Titanic the story of Ida and Isidor Straus was included. Photo: Composition/20th Century Fox

What was the reason for drugging the actors?

While rumors surfaced that disgruntled food service employees had contaminated the food, UNAD Quality Foods Ltd. CEO Earle Scott denied any of his workers were responsible. “It was the Hollywood crowd that brought in the psychedelic,” he said.

For their part, Paramount and 20th Century Fox declined to comment on the incident and officials did not name them as suspects.

“ We’re not even sure if it was a joke or a mistake. we are still investigating Halifax Police Sgt. Richard Hollinshead said. Nevertheless, james cameron he told Variety in an interview that he didn’t suspect anyone in his crew.

James Cameron won the Oscar for “Best Director” for “Titanic.” Photo: AFP

What is the alternate ending of Titanic?

The tragic outcome of “Titanic” moved millions of viewers around the world; however, little is known of the film’s alternate or extended ending. When old Rose is about to launch the jewel called The Heart of the Sea, her granddaughter along with Brock Lovett stop her, unlike the original film.

The protagonist reveals that she is carrying the jewel and after brief moments of reflection with the crew, she lets The Heart of the Sea go to the bottom of the ocean. She watches the alternate version of the “Titanic” ending below.

When did the “Titanic” survivor die? Rose in the movie

Kate Winslet played the young Rose DeWitt Bukater in the flashbacks of the movie “Titanic”, while Gloria Stuart was in charge of embodying the version of the present and even become a grandmother.

According to the film, Rose died in 1996 at the age of 105, exactly 84 years after meeting Jack and after the sinking of the Titanic.

Gloria Stuart played Rose DeWitt Bukater in “Titanic.” Photo: 20th Century Fox

David Warner, the villain in “Titanic” and “Tron”, dies at 80

David Warner, an English actor who portrayed supporting villains with aplomb in movies like “Titanic” and “Tron,” died at the age of 80 over the weekend.

The artist died of a “cancer-related illness”, according to his family through a statement shared by his talent agency via CNN. In the last 18 months, his health condition was serious.

David Warner, known for his villains in “Titanic,” “Tron” and “Time bandits,” among others, has died at the age of 80, his family has revealed. Photo: Capture

When did the Titanic sink in real life?

The movie “Titanic” was inspired by a real life tragedy that happened on the night of April 14, 1912 until the early morning of the 15th in which the British ocean liner collided with an iceberg causing its sinking. Of the 1,500 people on the Titanic, only 700 survived.