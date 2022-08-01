“Titanic” and the day Jack and Rose were drugged with angel dust | james-cameron | evat | lr data

“Titanic” hit theaters on January 2, 1998 and thrilled the world with a love story starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The film marked a milestone in the film industry not only for its excellent production and characters, but also for winning several awards for best film.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker