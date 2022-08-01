Tips for beginners in Fortnite

With millions of users playing simultaneously around the world, a large number of events with renowned artists, a huge catalog of additional “costumes” and the largest number of crossovers that a video game has ever had, it is difficult for this Battle Royale to go unnoticed despite of not being involved with the world of gaming.

With collaborations from artists at the level of Ariana Grande, video games like God of War, and multi-million dollar franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, it is normal for someone outside of video games to ask: What is so special about this little game?

Due to this many people are starting to try the title, whether on consoles, PC or mobile, and they will surely feel overwhelmed by the number of game modes, custom maps, other players with a greater amount of experience and its flashy but times packed menu.

That’s why these 5 Tips for Fortnite that we have today for you will be of great help to achieve that precious Victory Royale and be able to show it off with your friends.

01 1. Get resources early

Get resources at the start © fortniteintel.com

Construction is a central part of the experience of FortniteAlthough there is a “no build” mode which is also quite fun, ranked mode and most other modes involve building, so practicing it is vitally important.

Do not expect to learn to build buildings in a matter of seconds as you will surely see in some games, that is achieved with a lot of practice, and of course, with many resources.

Before you focus on building, learning how to get wood, stone and metal is a daily task that you will have to get used to if you want to survive. Along your way you will eventually collect almost enough, but it is recommended to always search the world for all the material you can get, you never know when that small amount of additional wood may be what helps you win an encounter.

02 2. Use visual effects for sounds

Use visual effects for sounds © dowsports.com

Sound is one of the best tools to detect enemies.

Pretty much everything in the game will make a noise, be it footsteps, vehicles, gunshots, and all of that can help you locate the nearest enemy.

It is recommended to use good headphones.

However, there is one more utility within the game options that will help you a lot.

This option is the visual assistance for sounds, and when activated we will see an indicator in the form of waves around the center of the screen, indicating the direction from which it comes and the type of sound.

This option, despite being primarily an accessibility option, can be used to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

03 3. Use short and long range

Use short and long range © reddit.com

Usually in shooting games, the roles for the various weapons are well marked. If you like to play from a distance, you go with a Sniper, if you like to play at medium distance, you go with a rifle, and at close range a shotgun.

In the case of Fortnitedepending only on one type of weapon can work against you, so it is always recommended to have a variety of weapons for the different possible distances, within your inventory.

If you feel more explosive, the game also has Bazookas to make your life a little easier, although finding them is difficult.

04 4. Stay almost always on the move

Stay almost always on the move © polygon.com

The games in Fortnite they’re designed to keep up with a hectic pace, you’ll almost always feel some pressure to keep moving.

If you don’t keep moving you will have less than what you need: Weapons, bandages, ammunition, etc. Everything is located around the map, so it is crucial to move if we want to survive.

And if before you came to play fortnite and you thought that the movement was boring, the good thing is that with the arrival of chapter 3, new mechanics were introduced such as sliding and climbing on the edges of the walls, so now moving is much more fun (which comes good because moving around the map is a big part of what we do during games).

05 5. Use support objects

Use support objects © earlygame.com

In the battle royale it’s normal to prioritize getting weapons over “less important” items like the fishing rod which obviously won’t win you any battles against someone using rifles.

However, support objects such as shields, grenades or tents are especially useful to ensure our survival.