Three romantic movies to watch on Netflix and believe in love again

The romantic movies They are not usually highly valued by critics and compared to other genres it has suffered a lot of prejudice. Within the cinematographic world there are genres that usually take all the flowers, while others are undervalued.

The Romance It’s always a good proposition when choosing a movie, sometimes we’re just in the mood for something light over something more tense or morbid. Several romantic movies tend to fall into clichés and do not connect with the viewer. Although the genre tends to stand out for its clichés, predictable and sentimental situations, that is precisely what attracts lovers of the genre.

To enjoy as a couple, with friends or alone, these are the three romantic recommendations within the catalog to enjoy in Netflix.

Set it Up: The Imperfect Plan (2018)

Deutch and Powell play Harper and Charlie. (Source: IMDB)

This romantic comedy presents a different and entertaining story, following two assistants who work day and night for their demanding and capricious bosses. One night they meet at the office and realize that they can get their bosses off their backs, so they decide to create a plan to make them leave them alone, to make them fall in love. So Charlie and Harper begin to devise situations to present to their bosses and enjoy their life outside the office.

While devising their strategies, the protagonists will get to know each other and become friends. We will learn about their personal lives and delve into their chemistry, wonderfully achieved by Zoey Deutch Y Glen Powellat the same time, Lucy Liu Y Taye Diggs They fulfill perfectly as the intense bosses. set it up is a fresh and entertaining option available in Netflix Argentina, Spain and Mexico.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Macfayden is the best Mr. Darcy. (Source: IMDB)

Pride and Prejudice It is a work of the famous English writer Jane Austen and Joe Wright adapted his story in 2005, starring Keira Knightley as the cheerful Elizabeth Bennet and matthew macfadyen as the intimidating Mr. Darcy. This version is the most recognized worldwide. Another well-known version is that of 1995, a series produced by the BBC Colin Firth as Darcy and Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth.

The film is about Elizabeth, a young lady, the second of her sisters, who falls in love with Mr. Darcy, but at first glance he does not seem very nice. There are several reasons to see this version, but what stands out is the setting and clothing. In addition, Knightley and Macfadyen shine as the protagonists, they wrap us in the time and romanticism. The two start off on the wrong foot at first, but if the genre taught us anything, it’s that hate easily turns into love in these types of movies. And it will leave you quoting several of the witty phrases from memory.

Pride and Prejudice is available in the catalog for Latin America.

Always the same day (2011)

The ending is not for the most sensitive. (Source: IMDB)

The film is the most dramatic on the list and the one that deals with the theme of love and friendship. Sometimes love leads to great friendships and vice versa. Always the same day (One Day) deals with the indestructible friendship of Emma and Dexter, both with very different personalities, she is an idealist, while he is a rich kid who takes the world ahead.

The friends meet on their graduation day and every July 15, for 20 years, we will see their lives, their problems, but always their unwavering friendship, in good times and bad.

The film presents a different story of romance and portrays life itself, with its joys and difficulties. Jim Stuges Y Anne Hathaway they star in it and we see them grow in them; both give well-rounded performances and make the film so engaging.

If you want to see it, it is available for Argentina, Mexico and Spain.