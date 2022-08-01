Three movies with the best plot twists to watch on the weekend

Enjoying a good movie is one of the best feelings on the planet, especially when the story takes you by surprise. Several directors, as is the case of M.Night Shyamalanare known for their twists that completely catch the viewer off guard.

Writers and directors strive to create stories that keep us glued to the screen and use endless resources to do so. One of the used is plot twist or twists in plots, usually tend to be at the end of the film. However, they are not always the best options or they do not achieve the intended impact. Some of the best turns in cinema came in movies like The Fight Clubin starwars with the famous line “Luke, I am your father” and the Sixth Sense.

It should be noted that in this list we will mention some of the movies of recent years with the best twists in the endings, but we will not tell you what they are, that you must discover for yourself.

Arrival (2016)

The language of the aliens consists mainly of circular shapes. (Source: IMDB)

Based on the novel by Ted Chiangthe story of your life, Arrival is a film directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker.

The sci-fi film follows linguist Dr. Louise Banks is drafted into the military when alien spacecraft land on Earth and she must find out their intentions. Banks, accompanied by the physicist Dr. Ian Donnelly, will meet with the aliens to meet them and finish communicating with them, but the mission is not so easy since they have their own language.

Self-pressure and the inherent curiosity of scientists will drive Banks and Donelly to immerse themselves fully in their work. Meanwhile the military are restless and analyze their strategies.

During the hour and forty we experience anxiety trying to discover the intentions of the invaders and the end will leave you stunned. For the Argentina and Mexico Is available in Paramount Plus and to Spain on HBO Max.

Crazy Stupid Love (2011)

Cal and Jacob are the bachelor duo in the film. (Source: IMDB)

Starring Steve Carrel, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Julianne Moore, this movie is worth rewatching multiple times since it will always make you smile and at the same time it manages to deal with serious issues, such as divorce. The story begins when Emily asks for a divorce from Cal, her partner since she was 17 years old and the father of her three children. For his part, Cal doesn’t understand why his life is falling apart and while he gets drunk in a bar to drown his sorrows, he meets the handsome and handsome Jacob Palmer. This will be his tutor and will show him how to get back in the ring and conquer a woman, for that he will give morally questionable lessons and other advice. In turn, Jacob is a bachelor who does not look for commitments, until he crosses paths in a bar with Hannah, a young woman who immediately catches his attention.

It’s hard to see plot twists in comedy movies and they’re not common within the genre, but Crazy and stupid love It will catch you by surprise. In Argentina and Spain is available to rent at Apple TV and in Mexico It’s in hbo max.

The Lego Movie (2014)

Emmet and Batman are a couple in the film. (Source: IMDB)

It may seem like a long advertisement for the toys of the well-known Danish brand Lego, and they are right, but surprisingly it is a great animated film with its own identity to enjoy and laugh.

Emmet is a lego character who lives an ordinary life, gets up, goes to work and follows all the rules like every day, but is mistaken for a person with great abilities. He thus he will start his adventure to save the world with a group of extraordinary characters like Lucy, Batman and Princess Unikitty.

The adventures are full of imagination, original jokes and crazy characters, it is an option for children and adults alike. If you want to see Lego: The Movie Is available in Mexico and Argentina on Prime Video Y HBO Max and for Spain on HBO Max.

