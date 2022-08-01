Three Megan Fox looks to imitate and capture all eyes

Along with her future husband, rapper Colson Baker (better known artistically by the name of Machine Gun Kelly), they are a couple worthy of monopolizing all eyes. However, this time, the Megan fox is the one who has shone with three outfits very risky and totally opposite, perfect for parties.

Stomp on fashion: get inspired by Megan Fox

own Megan fox has confessed in several recent interviews that it is her husband, musician Machine Gun Kelly, who has inspired her to take risks in her public appearances. Also, she admitted that he takes fashion very seriously and that is one of the reasons why she walked in Milan Fashion Week.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker