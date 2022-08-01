‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: The Chris Hemsworth Body Part Everyone Loves Except Elsa Pataky – Movie News

Chris Hemsworth trained very hard to have the body that we saw in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and that many loved, except Elsa Pataky, his wife.

Actor Chris Hemsworth follows a fairly rigorous training to be the god of thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga, a character he brought to life in Thor (2011) and who he played in Taika Waititi’s most recent film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Many of her followers love her muscles, but Elsa Pataky confessed that she doesn’t like them that much.

After the events of the Infinity Saga, Thor (Hemsworth) gave up his superhero career. However, the appearance of the antagonistic Gorr the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale) in Thor: Love and Thunder forces the god of thunder to team up with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman)—who now wields Mjolnir—to defeat him.

In an interview with USATodaythe actor said that while his fans loved the scene from Thor: Love and Thunder in which he appears naked, a Elsa Pataky he doesn’t like the physique he developed for the film. Chris Hemsworth has been married for 12 years to the actress and model Elsa Pataky, with whom he had three children: India Rose and twins Tristán and Sasha. “There are a lot of my friends who are like, ‘Yes!’ But a lot of friends and family are like, ‘Gross.’

Hemsworth explained that his heavy routine was born out of boredom due to the lockdown and that he did everything possible to transform his body. His training included swimming, weightlifting, martial arts, and eating around six thousand calories a day.

This is what Chris Hemsworth looks like as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.



Natalie Portman, who also had to train hard to play Mighty Thor in the new installment, spoke on the subject: “It’s quite an intense and quite disciplined lifestyle. Chris works very, very hard. Every time he has a break, he has to be doing some kind of training.. It is also eating, saunas, ice baths and sleeping. All this so that everything looks good. It’s a full time job!”

When it came time to shoot the movie, everything was different for Chris Hemsworth: “It was one thing to train, eat a lot and then sleep all day. Doing this and then a fixed 12-hour day was something else. It was horrible, I won’t do it again. Next time you can give me a fancy and muscular costume“, he commented.