This was the characterization process of Jennifer Lawrence for X-Men

The first appearance of Jennifer Lawrence What Mystic it happened in X Men First generation. In total he played this character in 4 films and always stood out both for his talent and for his amazing characterization.

It all started with X Men First generationthe movie based on the mutant men universe that serves as a prequel to the original trilogy released between 2000 and 2006.

Jennifer Lawrence was chosen to play Mysticthe mutant that has the particular power to take the form of any other person. The paradox of this is that, to put themselves in the shoes of the character, the winner of the Oscar award for his performance in The bright side of life he should also transform into someone completely different.

“no CGI for meLawrence said in an interview, referring to the arduous and extensive process that implied its characterization in this vengeful character of the X Men.

For each of the recording sessions, Jennifer was supposed to spend about 7 hours on makeup. Several professionals worked with her who, in addition to putting the scale layers on bodythey had to apply a significant amount of blue paint.

Over the course of the films (Lawrence also acted in days of future past, Apocalypse Y dark phoenix), those responsible for makeup managed to create a suit that simplified this whole process a bit.

Jennifer Lawrence and her commitment to the new X-Men saga

X-Men: Apocalypse, the third installment of modern movies, was not the success that its creators expected. This called into question the continuity of the saga and also the presence of the artists who had been working on it.

The actress of movies like The Hunger Games Y don’t look up shouldn’t have continued, since her initial contract linked her to the project for only 3 films.

Despite this, made the decision to do one more. The reason? His respect for the saga and for its fans. Asked about it, she confessed that he felt it was due “to his followers” and that “the role had to be developed (by her) to have coherence in the general story”.

Jennifer Lawrence was concerned about the amount of substances she had to inhale from Mystique’s makeup.

The result of this was precisely dark phoenixa film in which he shared a cast with figures such as James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender Y Jessica Chastain.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these details linked to the participation of Jennifer Lawrence in the saga of X Men?