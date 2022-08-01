This Nokia 5110 Communicator with Android is going to freak you out

It’s a ‘hacker’ design and not something you can buy, but it serves as a demonstration of what the Android community can do if they put their mind to it… Brutal!

We already know the taste of nokiaafter his rebirth with HMD Global, to recover his classics from the Nokia 3310 4G to Matrix’s mobile, the Nokia 8110, and even his latest creation inspired by Xpress Music under the name of Nokia 5710 XpressAudio.

In any case, this time we do not bring you anything from Nokia itself but another exercise in audacity from the scenes Androidcome to less with the maturity of the platform but still capable of presenting us with impressive developments such as this Nokia 5110 worthy of the surname communicator and that we could describe as a feature phone that has completely eaten an Android phone on the grill.

The design is a real virguería, work of a hacker with good skills for electronics and DIY who calls himself on YouTube finalplatform where he has posted the video where he presents his creation, battered, yes, by the youth of the design and the little care for the detail of this first phase of development.

In any case, we can tell you that starting from an original Nokia 5110, from the factory, this developer has achieved stuff a fully functional Android smartphone into the battery area small size, specifically a Soyes XS11 Mini which, as you will see, has suffered the inclemencies of construction on its screen.

Nokia N73: another return of Nokia, but this one without so much nostalgia and with 200 megapixels

In front it’s still a Nokia 5110 as you know itbut the surprises are behind because when we remove what would be the battery we find a full physical QWERTY keyboard and also wirelesswhich communicates wonderfully with that hidden Soyes XS11 Mini under the redesigned keyboard cover.

The smartphone is very basic, why else looking for what you are looking for, and has a screen of 2.5-inch chipset quad core1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory, full connectivity up to 3G, dual-SIM, WIFi, aGPS and Bluetooth 4.0 LE. Obviously The main cameras that stay behind will not workbut the front one is, and we don’t know how the issue of inserting and removing cards or loading it has been resolved.

Be that as it may, the design exercise is marvelous and East Nokia 5110 Communicator that never saw the light -but now it does- deserved to savor a bit of hype mediatic… We’ll see if there are new versions more careful!

To finish, and in case you want to investigate or do it yourself, the good of final has published all the codes and sources from his work on GitHub, in this link the keyboard part and also in this one the phone part.

What are the best Nokia phones of 2022? Shopping guide