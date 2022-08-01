This is what Violet, the eldest daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, looks like today

On December 1, 2005, Jennifer Garner gave birth to her first daughter, violet anne, fruit of his relationship with Ben Affleck. Time passed and she, that newborn, grew up and in a few months she will be 17 years old. In recent days, the teenager was on everyone’s lips because of the impressive resemblance she has to her mother.

The couple of actors were married between 2005 and 2018 and, in addition to Violet Anne, they also had Seraphine Rose who is 12 years old, and Samuel, who is nine.

Violet Affleck and Ben Affleck on a trip down the Seine with Jennifer Lopez (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images) Getty Images

Although she is focused on her high school studies and doesn’t seem to be interested in acting, beauty is a trait that runs in the family. The young woman is just like her mother, especially now that she has grown and almost reached her height. She has the same nose, mouth, and eyes, plus the charming dimples that form on her cheeks when she smiles. They even both wear glasses.

Violet leads a life away from the media spotlight, even, she does not have social networks, at least public and with her real name. Neither has she accompanied her parents to any public events such as award ceremonies, red carpets or premieres. Therefore, the only images we have of her have been captured by paparazzi on more than one occasion.

privacy and low profile is something encouraged by their parents who prefer not to talk about their children during interviews and keep the family as far away from show business as possible.

According to some sources, Jennifer and Violet not only share physical traits, but also personality traits. Apparently, Both have a passion for cooking and fashion.

The strong reason why the daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner would not have attended the wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married a few days ago in a chapel in Las Vegas, in a fairly private ceremony attended only by their children. At first, it was believed that the six minors, the three of the actor and the three of JLO, had been there, but it was recently revealed that only three of them were present and that one of the daughters of the former Batman preferred to stay home for a strong reason.

The Bronx diva has two children with Marc Anthony: twins Emme and Max, 14, while Ben Affleck is the father of three minors. It is said that her eldest daughter was the one who refused to attend the ceremony.

The reason? The loyalty he has to his mother, Jennifer Garner. As shared by the Page Six portal, a source very close to the newlyweds confirmed that Violet decided not to be with her father at that special moment because she is still 100% on her mother’s side. “Ben told Jen about the wedding, but they told me that was Friday at the earliest. It was planned very minimally in advance and was something of the moment. Violet stayed home because she is extremely loyal to her mom,” the source said.

Although in reality it was not the only one that was missing, because According to the report, the only daughters of both who would have attended were Emme and Seraphina. Even in one of the photographs that the artist shared in the newsletter where she announced her recent wedding, On The JLo, the two minors appear on top of the car that belonged to Elvis Presley, where they starred in a photo session.

So far there is no information on the reason why the rest of the couple’s children did not attend, but it is believed that it could be because of how improvised the celebration was. Though In the case of Violet, the absence is very marked due to the reasons and the links with her mothereven though Jennifer Garner and her father split in 2018, after being together for 13 years.