This is what Matt Damon’s incredible mansion looks like

The actor, Matt Damonat the age of 51, acquired an incredible Mansion resting in Westchester, New York. According to the New York Post, which was the one who released the recent news, he would have disbursed an interesting sum of dollars that had been destined for a dream for a long time.

The incredible Mansion that he acquired Matt Damon, a few weeks ago, has a rustic and colonial style. Rather, it could be said that it has the profile of being a country ranch that would be used to rest with his family.

Different sources agree that the actor bought it for $8,500,000 with the idea of ​​having a second retirement home to go to rest, while his main residence would continue to be in California.

Details of the interior and exterior of the incredible mansion

The property was built in 2004, but was later remodeled in 2021. The property has an area of ​​7,190 square feet, has 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and another half bathroom for visitors.

In general, it could be said that it is a beautiful Mansion for all its comforts, but it is not huge as other celebrities tend to be.

This brand new rest home features a foyer, kitchen, dining room, living room, great room, TV room, piano room, a gym, coffee bar, laundry room and most impressive is the garage that it is available for 3 vehicles, among other guest rooms.

The kitchen itself is very spacious and is semi-open. All equipped with white and gray cabinets, it has high-end appliances and in the passage, there is a central island that works both for preparing food and also for breakfast.

The nice mansion of rest that Matt Damon bought to go with family.

Its entire exterior is a 13.49-acre lot. The Mansion of Matt Damon It has extensive green areas, trees, trails, a pond, a greenhouse, a tree house, a barn, a tennis court, a saltwater pool and a private dock, among other amenities.

