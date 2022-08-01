This Is What Marilyn Monroe And Paul Walker Would Look Like If They Were Still Alive

For various reasons, multiple Hollywood stars left this world leaving a mark on the industry and our hearts, but… what would you say if you knew that there were images showing what they would look like if they were still alive?

The magic of technology, we have become accustomed to hearing day by day of various technological advances used in different areas (some more serious than others, we must admit). We recently showed you what Elvis Presley would look like if he were still alive, but can you imagine Selena Quintanilla, David Bowie either Marilyn Monroe in full 2022? This is technically possible thanks to the digital artist, Hidreley Diaowho is known in social networks for using an Intelligence Artificial with advanced editing software to give us an idea of ​​what various Hollywood stars would look like if they were still with us. Get comfortable because this deserves that you look for your favorite place at home and some good snacks.

Selena Quintanilla

Hidreley Diao

The queen of tex-mex, Selena Quintanillalost his life on March 31, 1995 in Corpus Christi, Texas, United States, after Yolanda Saldivar, president of his fan club and close friend, shot him in cold blood. According to Hidreley Diao, this is what the singer of hits like “Amor prohibited” and “Como la flor” would currently look like.

Marilyn Monroe

Hidreley Diao

Protagonist of titles such as Naked Eva and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Marilyn Monroe She became one of the most famous and sought-after actresses of the seventh art. It was at the age of 36 when he died of an overdose of barbiturates (sedatives) on August 4, 1962. This is what it would look like if she lived in the present.

Elvis Presley

Hidreley Diao

King of Rock, Elvis Presley, lost his life at the age of 42; the doctors confirmed that it was a heart attack as a result of the excessive use of barbiturates. If this tragic moment hadn’t happened on August 16, 1977, this might be what he looked like.

David Bowie

Hidreley Diao

If anyone marked the entertainment and fashion industry at the same time, it was the British singer-songwriter, David Bowie, who died on January 10, 2016 due to the fight against cancer that he maintained for 18 months. This is what the star of the stages would look like in these years.

patrick swayze

Hidreley Diao

The protagonist of classics like Dirty Dancing and Ghost: The shadow of love, fHe died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. If you are a fan of the Texan actor, this is how he would look today.