This is what Elsa Pataky looks like, wife of Chris Hemsworth and MOTHER of her 3 children | PHOTOS

One of the most coveted men in Hollywood and around the world is Chris Hemsworthknown for playing ‘Thor’ in the ‘Avengers’ film saga, however, his heart is already occupied, because Elsa Pataky is his wife Y mother his 3 sonswho like the actor, shine incredible and is one of the most beautiful women in the film industry.

Elsa Pataky is originally from Madrid, Spain and is currently 46 years old; In addition to being an actress, she is a journalist, producer and model. She rose to fame for her character as Raquel Alonso in the Spanish television series ‘Al Salida de Clase’, which aired from 1997-2002.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker