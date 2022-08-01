This is what Elsa Pataky looks like, wife of Chris Hemsworth and MOTHER of her 3 children | PHOTOS

One of the most coveted men in Hollywood and around the world is Chris Hemsworthknown for playing ‘Thor’ in the ‘Avengers’ film saga, however, his heart is already occupied, because Elsa Pataky is his wife Y mother his 3 sonswho like the actor, shine incredible and is one of the most beautiful women in the film industry.

Elsa Pataky is originally from Madrid, Spain and is currently 46 years old; In addition to being an actress, she is a journalist, producer and model. She rose to fame for her character as Raquel Alonso in the Spanish television series ‘Al Salida de Clase’, which aired from 1997-2002.

Related news

It was in 2004 when elsa He decided to move to the United States to continue his artistic career and soon after, in 2006, he had a three-year relationship with another famous actor, Adrien Brody. However, in 2010 she met Chris Hemsworth and from the beginning they knew that they wanted to be together, because in that same year they were secretly married on a beach on an island in Indonesia.

@elsapataky on Instagram

On May 8, 2012, elsa Y Chris they had India Rose in London, England, their first daughter. ?In 2014 they became parents again after their two children were born in Los Angeles, United States. sons twins, Tristan and Sasha.

@elsapataky on Instagram

Though Chris Hemsworth has become one of the most famous actors worldwide thanks to his interpretation of ‘Thor’, Elsa Pataky She also achieved great popularity by being part of several films in the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga, where she played the role of Elena Neves, a partner for a time in ‘Toreto’, a character played by the protagonist Vin Diesel.

@elsapataky on Instagram

As if that were not enough, the fame of elsa continues to increase in 2022, as he stars in ‘Interceptor’, one of the most watched movies of the year on Netflix, in addition to also having a small special participation in the film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, where he shares credits with his husband.