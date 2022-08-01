This is the real reason why Luis Miguel and Jaime Camil ended their friendship, and it was not because of a woman

The actor, comedian and singer, Jaime Camil and Luis Miguel knew how to be two great friends, perhaps even best friends, but this friendship that seemed unbreakable came to an end unexpectedly and the enigma of why this brotherhood ended has been the source of numerous speculations and risky versions.

Luis Miguel and Jaime Camil strengthened their friendship when the then young musician received help from Jaime Camil Garza, father of the actor. When “El Sol de México” was raising his musical career to the top, he went through some problems and the man helped him considerably. As has been stated on numerous occasions by people close to Luis Miguel in those days, this seemed like another member of the family Camil.

Even the sister of Jaime CamilIssabela, had an important affair with Luis Miguel; Many have affirmed that she was a fundamental woman in the life of the Latin music star.

During a recent interview, Jaime Camil shattered some rumors about why the friendship between him and Luis Miguel. He assured that it was not because of a fight or something similar; Nor was it because of the disputed love of Sofía Vergara, one of the most recurrent versions when the subject is discussed. Camil and the Colombian actress had an affair and when he finished with him, Vergara fell into the arms of Luis Miguel.

Regarding the alleged love triangle between Luis MiguelSofía Vergara and him; Jaime Camil was questioned in the aforementioned interview. “Nothing… well, it lowers all of you, but it’s just Luis Miguelbut everything is fine”, he limited himself to saying Camil and thus make it clear that it was not because of his relationship with the actress that he distanced himself from Luis Miguel.

On the other hand, the mother of Jaime Camil narrated for the biographical book of Luis king, father of Luis Miguelentitled “Oro de Rey”, that the reason why his son and “El Sol de México” put aside their friendship was that the singer began to travel too much to the United States and it was simply time and distance that was eroding friendship.