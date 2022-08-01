This is the Italian dish that can not be missing in the life of Tom Cruise

The Top Gun actor has had the opportunity to travel around the world and try the greatest diversity of flavors on each journey. Of all of them, Tom Cruise has found his favorite and it is Italian food that has earned a very special place in his preference.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office July 28, 2022 7:59 p.m.

To the surprise of many, the majority of Hollywood stars have gastronomic tastes as simple and ordinary as those of millions of people in the world. One of the most famous foods on the entire planet is Italian food and it is precisely that which has become the favorite of Tom Cruise.

Pasta carbonara like the one Tom Cruise made on Oprah.

The American actor is delirious about Italian food and among the entire range of dishes offered by the menu of the European country, the queen of his preferences is the Pasta Carbonara. This simple dish delights the actor of Top Gun: Maverickwho prepares it to perfection.

the passion of Tom Cruise for the carbonara pasta is of such magnitude that, once as a guest on the Oprah Winfrey, prepared this recipe leaving perplexed those who tasted the good seasoning of the actor. There he flaunted his skills and his good culinary taste.

The sauce prepared by Tom Cruise It had minced garlic and onion, a few slices of diced bacon (depending on the number of guests) and all these ingredients are cooked over low heat in olive oil. The actor recommends not letting the oil boil.

Pasta carbonara is among the actor’s favorite dishes.

Meanwhile, the pasta must be cooked until al dente and immediately after removing it from the heat, add the mixture of 4 eggs so that they are cooked with the heat of the pasta. Add the mixture with the bacon and then a little Parmesan cheese.