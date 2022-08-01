This is the first image of Nicole Kidman in ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Australian actress stars in the new film by Aaron Sorkin alongside Javier Bardem

Where is Nicole idman is success and that can be easily guessed. The series in which she participates, such as the acclaimed ‘Big Little Lies’ or more recently ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’as well as the films in which she appears in the cast, are usually synonymous with victory for female directors and directors who rely on her presence for their productions.

For those of us who have lagged behind, we still have to catch up on this latest series in which she has participated, which can be seen at Amazon Prime Videoin which the Australian actress plays Masha Dmitrichenko, a mystical director of a no less enigmatic residence that has managed to start the general applause of the public.

However, we should hurry up a bit, because the platform will soon premiere the new work by the protagonist of ‘Australia’, called ‘Being The Ricardos’. This is the new film by Aaron Sorkin (director of ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ and ‘Molly’s Game’), where Nicole Kidman plays the main character, actress Lucille Ball. Along with Javier Bardemwho plays her husband, Desi Arnaz, the film has all the ballots to join as a new success in the list of both actors.

The film, which will be available from December 21, recreates the true story of Balltelevision star of great relevance in the decades of the 30s and 40s. Although it is true that she did not have the fame of other contemporary actresses at an international level, such as Marilyn Monroe or Elizabeth Taylor, she was one of the most beloved on the small screen.

So much so that this comedian, actress, model and producer came to star in different television shows, such as ‘Here’s Lucy’ or ‘Life With Lucy’. Specifically, the latter is still in the list of the most consumed television programs in the history of this medium in the United States and it was the place where Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem in the film), a Cuban actor and musician whom she married in 1940, also stood out.

Actress Lucille Ball, whom Nicole Kidman plays in ‘Being The Ricardos’ | Evening Standard/GETTY

The film tells the interracial love story between the actress and her husband and focuses on a specific moment in their relationship, parallel to the production of ‘I Love Lucy’, when the comedian had to face the big studios so that they would not take away her television space for having married a Cuban man.

While it is true that the film revolves around this couple, in the first images of the trailer we barely see the actress in a frame, as the rest of the trailer introduces the other characters. Among them, the brilliant JK Simmons (‘Whiplash’), who appears in the cast alongside Tony Hale, Nina Arianda and Alia Shawkat.