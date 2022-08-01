this is the excursion through its emblematic places

The Angels It is one of the most important cities for tourism in the United States. It has theaters, museums, beaches and a growing food scene. Furthermore, the one in Hollywood most movies are made gives the city a special appeal.

TripAdvisor revealed the winning destinations of the Traveler’s Choice Awards in its 2022 edition. These awards are given to the favorite experiences of travelers who review on your website and a los angeles tour won first place in the “Most Popular Pop Culture Tours” category.

the tour of A full day at the iconic sights of Los Angeles takes tourists on a bus tour of the city. It has departures from the downtown hotel area and lasts 7 hours and a half.

“Go with ease from one attraction to another, such as the Santa Monica Pier and the Sunset Strip, by air-conditioned bus and benefit from your driver/guide’s knowledge of the city as you go. Plus, enjoy plenty of time to get a closer look at the most iconic stops.”

Bus departure directions

-6815 Hollywood Blvd, The Angels, CA 90028, USA. At 8:30 am in front of the Hollywood/Highland subway station.

-1445 4th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA. At 9:30 am and one block away from the Third Street Promenade.

-321 W Katella Ave #144, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA. At 7:40 a.m. At Anaheim GardenWalk.

Los Angeles tour stops

-Santa Monica Pier

This pier is one of the most iconic in the entire United States. For 30 minutes you can walk along the pier, take photos in front of the iconic Ferris wheel and marvel at its beaches.

-Venice Beach

In this 35-minute stop you can explore the “cradle of surfing”. Pay attention to its landscape where skaters, skaters, Muscle Beach and the canals by which it is called “Venice”.

-Rodeo Drive

Rodeo Drive, IN beverly hills, has the most exclusive stores in Los Angeles, but has also become an attraction due to the beauty of the window displays. Your tour guide will point you to where Julia Roberts shops at beautiful woman and you can be photographed in front of the famous Beverly Hills sign. The stop is 40 minutes.

-The Grove

They will have 60 minutes to eat The Grove, a shopping and entertainment complex that also houses the Farmers Market. In the latter there are lunch options for all budgets.

-Griffith Park

The Griffith Observatory It is one of the favorite places for tourists and in this half-hour stop in the park you can take photos in front of the iconic building, but you can also see the Hollywood sign. A postcard that cannot be missed.

-Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood walk of fame It is also part of this tour. You will have 45 minutes to locate the star of your favorite artist, stop by Grauman’s Chinese Theater and the Kodak Theater.

The final portion of the tour includes views of the Sunset Strip, Whiskey-a-Go-Go, The Viper Room, and The Roxy.

TripAdvisor says that the experience of A Day in LA Tours is available from $2,064 Mexican pesos per person. You can book or see more information at this link.