This is the degree of studies of Robert Downey Jr.

There are many actors who became successful in Hollywood, but only a few managed to win the applause of critics and audiences worldwide. Without a doubt, Robert Downey Jr. It is one of them.

Although he lived through very complicated moments on a personal level and that affected his professional career, the interpreter knew how to get up and straighten out his life. In this way, he proved again that acting is his life profession and that he is ready to surprise everyone with each of his characters.

His most acclaimed last work was Hombre de Hierrowho started the Marvel Cinematic Universe and became one of the most beloved Avengers by fans. Although he has already said goodbye to Tony Stark, his interpretation will be forever etched in the memory of the audience.

Robert Downey Jr. groomed himself before he got into acting.

Robert Downey Jr: Studies, ups and downs and stardom in Hollywood

Acting has been part of her life since she was born. Both his father and her mother were performers, so she experienced the world of cinema from up close. So much so, that when he was only 5 years old he participated in the movies pound (1970), Greaser’s Palace (1972) and moment to moment (1975).

When he was 10 years old, he began to study classical ballet in England as his parents wanted the actor to improve his presence and body image. Upon returning to the United States, he began studying at the Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center, a performing arts center. While he was perfecting himself, he was also experiencing complicated moments in his private life.

His parents decide to divorce and Robert Downey Jr. must go to live in California, where he studied at Santa Monica High School until 1982. In that year, the actor made the decision to leave the studies to focus on his career as a performer. In this way, she went to New York and began to participate regularly in the television program Saturday night Live.

Finally, in 1987 he made the film blow to the american dream. By putting himself in the shoes of a cocaine addict, the actor managed to seize the applause of the specialized critics and also of the audience. But when success was coming to his life, addictions began to take over him, causing him to constantly enter rehabilitation centers.

After several relapses, the star returned to the world of acting. Thanks to her work as Charles Chaplin, received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. In 2001 he won the Golden Globe for the series Ally McBeal and in 2007 he starred Zodiaca success of David Fincher. Later his most important role came into his life, Hombre de Hierro. While she enjoyed the popularity and millions that he gave her Marvelalso put himself in the shoes of Sherlock Holmes.

Without a doubt, Robert Downey Jr. he tried too hard to get to the top of fame. The different studies he made and his talent from another planet, opened the doors for him to continue succeeding in the film industry. His next job will be Oppenheimer of Christopher Nolanwhich will come to light in 2023.

