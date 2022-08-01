This Is The Dangerous Reason You Shouldn’t Wash Chicken Before Cooking It

If you were surprised to know which are the 5 objects with more bacteria than a toilet, perhaps it is time for you to know the dangerous reason why you should not wash the chicken before cooking it.

Although it seems like a recommendation that could sound unhealthy, the truth is that it is endorsed by the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

If you carry out this practice not only you are putting your health at riskbut also that of all the people with whom you live in the comfort of home.

It is very common that you arrive from the supermarket, the street market or the neighborhood chicken shop with the pieces that you will prepare to share with your family, with your partner or alone.

Who has not removed the meat of these birds from the bags to proceed to wash it and remove excess fat or skin that could have remained in the packaging process?

Well, it turns out that this is wrong and then we will tell you the arguments expressed by the Bachoco company and the national public health agency of the neighboring country.

Photo: Pixabay (illustrative image)

Take note: you should NOT wash the chicken before cooking it

In April 2019, the CDC used its official Twitter account to issue a warning to the general population: under no circumstances should chicken be washed before cooking.

This recommendation must be followed, otherwise, germs and bacteria from the meat could be spread to other areas of the kitchen or even to food that is already ready to be consumed.

“Don’t wash your raw chicken! Washing can spread chicken germs to other foods or utensils in the kitchen,” the specialized agency said.

According to experts, the only thing to do to cook poultry and any type of meat safely is to give it a proper cooking temperature.

“We didn’t want to alarm you about washing the chicken! But it’s true: You kill germs by cooking chicken thoroughly, not by washing it. You should not wash poultry, meat, or eggs before cooking. Everyone can spread germs in your kitchen. Don’t screw up food security!” he assured himself.

On this issue, the official page of the Bachoco company – a company dedicated to the sale of poultry products – gave its position and seconded what was raised by the CDC on social networks.

In this regard, he clarified that You should NOT wash the chicken before cooking it. The only thing that is prudent to do “to eliminate bacteria in raw meat is to cook at a temperature of 74 ° C, which can be measured with a food thermometer, without forgetting to check the expiration date of the product and refrigerate it properly when it is needed. ”.