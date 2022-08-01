This is how you should act if a jellyfish stings you so that it does not happen to you like Selena Gomez – Music
With the arrival of summer and heat, jellyfish settle on any beach dWhere the water is warm, looking for its home and creating panic among bathers. Jellyfish stings are the order of the day, and they arrive when you least expect it and without the need for a red or yellow flag. You can perfectly be taking a most relaxing bath and one appears without you hardly distinguishing it because they camouflage themselves with the sea water as they are mostly transparent.
And that’s exactly what happened to Selena Gomez when he was enjoying with his friends on the beaches of Hawaii, specifically in Honolulu, when suddenly a jellyfish stung him on the leg and they had to go help her. Something that was filmed by the paparazzi who were in the area trying to capture their best image and that remained for the memory, being remembered today despite having happened in the year 2020.
How to deal with jellyfish stings
Although it seems that in the case of Selena Gomez they acted quickly after the jellyfish sting, these are the steps you have to follow if the same thing happens to her, and they will never be to add bicarbonate or vinegar as has been thought for years since It was the home remedy of a lifetime.
- get out of the water It is the first thing you have to do, and not because they are going to bite you more in other areas if there is a plague, but because among its side effects are dizziness or anaphylactic shock.
- avoid scratching. As much as it stings you, do not touch the affected area and much less scratch it because this would only worsen the wound and the itching caused by the jellyfish.
- Wash the area with salty sea water. In the place where you have the sting, you should apply sea water since if what you add is tap or mineral water, it will only increase the redness.
- Notify the lifeguard. He will probably have more means to help you heal the wound, especially if there are remains of tentacles, which he will have to remove with tweezers, if he has them or, failing that, a credit card or similar. And it is that they have all the necessary tools to end the pain as soon as possible.
- apply cold. Without actually applying it directly to the skin because that would cause a burning instead of fixing it.
- Don’t give you the light of the sun in the area. And leaving it in the shade, never covering it from the air.