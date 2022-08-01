This is how they turned Christian Bale into Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods in Thor: Love and Thunder

At the beginning of July, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned to theaters with Thor: Love and Thunder, the new installment of the God of Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth resumed his role as the Son of Odin, while Natalie Portman did the same as Jane Fosterwho would become mighty thor.

Naturally, every hero worth his salt needs a villain to make things a little difficult for him. Taika Waititi chose Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods as the great enemy to beat in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Christian bale He got into the skin of the villain. Gorr “falls to the dark side” when the god of his civilization ignores his pleas and leaves his entire planet to perish. The loss of his family causes Gorr to rebel and be corrupted by the necrosworda weapon capable of eradicating deities.

This corruption goes beyond power, it also gives Gorr a very specific aspect that, in the case of the film, differs from that of the comics.

Despite the criticism, Bale managed to deliver a fairly convincing villain thanks to his performance, always full of pain for the loss.

The studio responsible for turning Christian Bale into the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, Odd Studiohas shared some photographs of the actor’s conversion process.

The sharp teeth that Bale shows off when he becomes Gorr in the Marvel movie stand out, in addition to the different prostheses that are applied to his skin to give him the final look.

Christian Bale is already, in himself, a chameleon actor who has undergone radical weight changes to interpret different roles. Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods may not be the most radical change from him, but it adds to the list of efforts of this four-time Oscar nominated actor (and winner of one).