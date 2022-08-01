This is how Mazatlán lived the Party Land Fest 2022

MAZATLAN. – Great last night was the one that was lived with the ‘Mazatlan Party Land Fest 2022‘, a music festival that put Mazatlecos to enjoy in a big way.

The action began at 6:00 in the afternoon and the first to get on stage to demonstrate her talent with rhymes was the rapper known as barbie cholashe set the early-arriving attendees on fire with fun.

then followed him Dj Edharst who began to mix the most popular reggaeton songs of the last two decades, leaving as a result a dance atmosphere and feelings of nostalgia among the attendees.

To defuse the situation, a group of youtuberoriginally from Culiacán, called the Cevichurrros, took over the stage to perform their standup routine.

Grupo Clasificado, Banda Rancho Viejo, also did their thing with their presentations at the ‘Mazatlan Party Land Fest 2022‘, they sang Banda’s greatest hits at the top of their lungs, putting that romantic touch on the occasion.

Photos: Karyna Sanchez

And although they also lit up the stage in their own style, those in charge of closing with a flourish was the group of santa poster that set Mazatlán on fire with one of its most popular songs: “Éxtasis”, “Leve” and “Coco Rapado”

Although at first the rain threatened to fall, luckily for those attending the ‘Mazatlan Party Land Fest 2022‘ It didn’t and the energy remained intact.