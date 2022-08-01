This is how Leonardo DiCaprio’s summer is: caught in Italy on a luxury yacht surrounded by women

Leonardo Dicaprio has been enjoying a lavish getaway around Europe. That yes, always discreet, with a baseball cap, gray T-shirt and a mask on a yacht off the Italian coast.

At 47, he is, without a doubt, one of the most sought-after Hollywood actors, but that doesn’t stop him from disconnecting. This week he was seen dining at a elegant restaurant in Nerano, while on his summer vacation. Then start a little party with several friends on a yacht.

DiCaprio and his friends

Leo was joined by several bikini-clad girlfriends and casually dressed friends. Tobey Maguire, his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, Jamie Foxx… have been some of the personalities seen with him.

Along with them, several women among whom was the actor’s current girlfriend, Camila Morrone. He and Tobey were last seen Thursday at the Club 55 restaurant in St. Tropez.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s current partner

Leonardo is currently in a relationship with the model Camilla Morrone. When Camila turned 25 last month, fans joked that she would soon be ditching the model due to her tendency to date much younger people. Camila has been dating the Hollywood star since 2017, when I was only 20 years old.