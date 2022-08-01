This is how Jaden Smith has changed since the movie ‘The Karate Kid’
More than a decade has passed since Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smithstarred in remake from the iconic film The Karate Kid in 2010 with Jackie Chan. Before he ‘became’ a martial arts expert, we saw him in the movie Looking for happiness (2006) with his father, also in after-earth (2013), together again, or more recently in A whole life in a year (2020), sharing a cast with Cara Delevingne.
In addition to acting, he also sings, and already has a remarkable career in music. Jaden collaborated with Justin Bieber on the movie’s theme song The Karate Kid. The song is included in the album Never Say Never: The Remixes from Justin Beiber. We have also been able to hear her singing together in “Never Say Never”, one of her most famous songs. And in addition, they have repeated collaboration in “Falling For You”.
As for his personal music, to date Jaden has released 6 albums, the first of them in 2014 when he was 16 years old. Now 24, she has more than 100 songs of her own, more than 600 million views on YouTube and an average of 6 million listeners on Spotify.
If you have to choose a genre for your songs, it is undoubtedly the trap. Jaden draws inspiration from his everyday life for his lyrics, and has no qualms about collaborating with other urban artists like Raury, Babe Rainbow, Joey BadaSS or even her sister willow.
A passionate fashion influencer
If we look at the outfits from Jaden, we see that has a unique and very particular style both in his video clips and in his personal life. She likes to wear very colorful and diverse clothes. She is also occasionally seen at parades, such as Paris Fashion Week last June. In addition, we have seen her being the image of some of the most recognized firms such as Luis Vuitton.
“
“
In social networks we could consider him an influencer. Accumulate almost 20 million followers on Instagram, and has become a benchmark for many young people. He has starred in the covers of emblematic magazines such as rolling stone either Variety and promises to give a lot to talk about from here on out.