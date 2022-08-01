This is how Jaden Smith has changed since the movie ‘The Karate Kid’









More than a decade has passed since Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smithstarred in remake from the iconic film The Karate Kid in 2010 with Jackie Chan. Before he ‘became’ a martial arts expert, we saw him in the movie Looking for happiness (2006) with his father, also in after-earth (2013), together again, or more recently in A whole life in a year (2020), sharing a cast with Cara Delevingne.











Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith in ‘The Karate Kid’ GTRES / Columbia Pictures

In addition to acting, he also sings, and already has a remarkable career in music. Jaden collaborated with Justin Bieber on the movie’s theme song The Karate Kid. The song is included in the album Never Say Never: The Remixes from Justin Beiber. We have also been able to hear her singing together in “Never Say Never”, one of her most famous songs. And in addition, they have repeated collaboration in “Falling For You”.











Jaden Smith performance GTRES

As for his personal music, to date Jaden has released 6 albums, the first of them in 2014 when he was 16 years old. Now 24, she has more than 100 songs of her own, more than 600 million views on YouTube and an average of 6 million listeners on Spotify.











Jaden Smith concert at Coachella (2019) GTRES / Amy Harris

If you have to choose a genre for your songs, it is undoubtedly the trap. Jaden draws inspiration from his everyday life for his lyrics, and has no qualms about collaborating with other urban artists like Raury, Babe Rainbow, Joey BadaSS or even her sister willow.