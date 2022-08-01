This happened at Gamers Unite’s Boing Ft Fortnite tournament





An arduous fight took place in the Boing Ft Fortnite Tournament of Gamers Unite sponsored by Citibanamex that in the end obtained a worthy winner. An event that left us with a lot of emotion and adrenaline to discover who was the best came to a movie ending.

Noble, a 20-year-old from Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, stood out and rose as the best among 10 finalists of the Boing ft Fortnite tournament presented by Gamers Unite sponsored by Citibanamex.

With 27 total points and 11 accumulated kills, Nobleox He was placed just five units above the second place, Eym, a player with only 14 years who achieved more kills than Noble himself in the Boing Ft Fortnite tournament.

In celebration of the winner, Noble took center stage at Citibanamex, where he lifted the Gamers Unite Cup.

Here we leave you the complete positions of the finalists of the Boing Ft Fortnite tournament presented by Gamers Unite

Position Player Points 1st Noble 27 2nd hey 22 3rd Mezega 12 4th iHawk 12 5th Adopted 9 6th Vincenz 7 7th Lugiss07 7 8th AndyZzZ 6 9th Croyzz 6 10th Skash 4

The prizes were divided as follows:

First place Noble, a bag of a total of 35 thousand

Second place, hey won a prize of 20 thousand pesos

won a prize of 20 thousand pesos Third place, Mezega won 10 thousand

And from the fourth place and up to the tenth, they will receive five thousand

There is no doubt that the Gamers Unite Boing Ft Fortnite tournament sponsored by Citibanamex was a luxury event with great prizes.



