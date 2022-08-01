They suffer shortage of medicines and doctors

VICTORIA, TAM.- The public hospital system at all levels is beginning to suffer from the ailments of an old and insufficient infrastructure, which adds to the lack of personnel, equipment and medicines.

This has triggered complaints from citizens, beneficiaries of IMSS, ISSSTE, PEMEX and users of state hospitals.

In Tamaulipas, there are approximately 109 buildings of these institutions, from general and specialty hospitals, to small family medicine units installed in rural areas.

Some of them are more than 100 years old, such as the Victoria Civil Hospital, which has already exceeded 130 years of operation, others -the majority- date from the 1960s and 1970s and have received some partial renovations.

In total, the hospitals controlled by the Secretary of Health of the State Government have 1,448 registered beds.

And in those of the federal area a similar amount is estimated. One of the main shortages faced by public hospitals in Tamaulipas is that of specialist doctors. This problem was made clear last week when the federal Ministry of Health presented the figures for vacancies in different entities of the Republic.

According to that report, Tamaulipas is the state that has the most vacancies for medical specialists at the Mexican Institute of Social Security, with 116, of which some have been unoccupied for more than three years.

As a result of this information, the Health sector opened a call with 538 vacancies to come to work in Tamaulipas at the IMSS, the ISSSTE, Pemex. Of that number, 100 are for internal medicine, 74 for medical-surgical emergencies, 40 for general surgery, 39 for pediatrics, 31 for gynecology and obstetrics, 30 for ophthalmology and 28 for diagnostic imaging.

In addition, there are 19 positions in urology, 18 in otorhinolaryngology, 14 in anaesthesiology, 14 in cardiology, 13 in dermatology, 13 in neurosurgery, 13 in orthopedic traumatology, 7 in epidemiology, 7 in patient medicine and 7 in pneumology. To date, it has not been reported how many positions were filled in the state, but at the national level only 20 percent hiring was achieved.

In the clinics of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers in Tamaulipas, the most constant complaints are precisely those related to the lack of specialized medical personnel.

In Victoria, Cecilia R. reports that her mother was diagnosed with cancer and, despite being a teacher, had to be cared for by private individuals due to the lack of specialists at the Victoria ISSSTE clinic.

“When my father was commissioned a study, there was no specialist at ISSTE, so we had to do it with private individuals. It cost us about eight thousand pesos, in addition to the fact that he does not have medication at the clinic.” The woman reports that the lack of medication is another problem that affects the clinic since even when the specialists point out that it is of vital importance to apply it, they do not have it, so it has to be purchased externally.

Another case is that of Mario R, another beneficiary, who narrated the delay in external consultations. “When you get an appointment, you already know that you have to arrive earlier to stand in line, there are few specialists, so each time you attend there are at least 15 people waiting for you, imagine someone sick and in pain and still have to wait hours to be taken care of”.

Users of the Mexican Institute of Social Security affirm that the treatment of doctors, nurses and administrative staff is friendly and has improved.

Here the problem lies in the lack of medicine, since medicine that is as necessary as the one to treat diabetes or hypertension sometimes takes months to arrive and the user has to buy them in a private way.

“I take a medicine called Janumet, which costs 800 pesos in pharmacies and I have to buy it sometimes since it has taken me up to two months to arrive at the hospital, no way I don’t take it,” said Benjamín S.

SUPPLIES ARE MISSING IN THE GENERAL

Many of the complaints related to the Victoria General Hospital are due to the lack of medicine and material.

“I have two bad experiences, the last one was from my eldest daughter who was hospitalized and we bought everything separately, we had to pay after doing surgery.”

Carmen M., who had her father hospitalized in July, points out that during the two weeks most of the medications were not covered by the hospital. “My father had an operation, from the beginning they asked me for medicine, every day it was a different prescription, some were not so expensive, but others exceeded 3 thousand pesos.”

To this are added some structural deficiencies such as the fact that the elevator does not always work, not even for patients in wheelchairs.

Recently, Victoria General Hospital was in the midst of controversy over the disappearance of the body of a stillborn baby. Her relatives continue to demand that the case investigated by the Attorney General’s Office be clarified, without any progress in the investigation being known so far.

The lack of medication is not exclusive to the Victoria hospital, in Tampico, staff from the Carlos Canseco General Hospital protested the lack of medication that complicates their work.

1,400 workers are currently working under protest for this cause. María Concepción Romero Hernández, secretary of the union of section 51 subsection 5 and of the national union of workers of the health secretariat explained that the most felt need is the daily consumption material such as: gauze, syringes, solutions, punzocat, venoset, metricet , pump equipment, gloves, gauzes and medicines, among others.

“The colleagues see the need to reuse syringes, buy their own gloves, what we want as a union is for nursing staff to be released from any legal implication that could occur, because I am serving the people that the truth is my respects, disagrees and debates, but we are not responsible for the lack of material, we only do our job”

Another hospital in the metropolitan area, the Civil de Madero, faces serious problems due to the poor conditions of the building, after 89 years of operation.

In fact, the gradual closure of this hospital is underway so that its staff can be distributed to other clinics in the area.

This, while waiting for the new Madero Civil Hospital to start operating, a work that began to be built in 2015 and has not yet been completed due to various litigations with the construction companies that have been in charge.

However, the works have been completely stopped, and the state Public Works Secretariat has said that federal resources are lacking so that the hospital can be completed.

