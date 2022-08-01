They reveal old images of Amber Heard to conclude that her face is the most “mathematically perfect”

Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against Amber Hearda trial followed by millions of people around the world, fixed the attention for weeks in the stormy relationship that the actors lived during the time they were married.

With fans eager for details everywhere, stories and revelations of all kinds related to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean already the famous interpreter Aquaman. Now, in the midst of new news related to their post-trial livestranscended a unique study that established that Amber Heard probably has one of the “most beautiful faces in the world”.

The statement derives from an analysis made by the Dr. Julian De Silva, a renowned surgeon surgeon who runs the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London. In 2016, this doctor gave an interview to U.S. Magazine in which he analyzed the facial features of the actress according to the golden ratio. According to her calculations, Heard he had a 91.85% perfect face.

According to Dr. Julian De Silva, Amber Hear has a 91.85% perfect face (Credit: Dr. Julian De Silva/ US Magazine)

To reach that percentage of perfection, Dr. De Silva based himself on the development of a software that calculates face shapesand allows you to discover who is “physically more beautiful”.

Amber Heard was always extremely photogenic, it is special during her adolescence (Credit: upsocl)

First described by the ancient Greeks, the golden ratio -numerically: 1.618- refers to a formula that supposedly identifies the mathematically most perfect face.

The golden ratio, alternatively represented by the Greek letter phi (Φ), can be seen in all kinds of life and design. And the closer to phi the proportions of any given object are, the more perfectly balanced they appear.

From a young age, Amber Heard got along with the cameras (Credit: Coleman-Rayner/upsocl)

“For a long time it was thought that the phi ratio of 1.618 held the secret of beautybut now, with computer mapping, we can compute how does it apply to real women”, explained the surgeon during the interview.

De Silva analyzed 12 points in Heard’s faceand used a red carpet image from 2016, to measure between the eyes, nose, lips, chin, and overall head, to get a score of almost 92%.

For Dr. Julian De Silva, Amber Heard’s facial features make her “perfect” (Credit: Coleman-Rayner/upsocl)

Just as he did with Amber, this plastic surgeon applied the same formula to countless personalities from the world of art and entertainment. According to his research, kim kardashian I would have the most perfect eyebrows in the industry; Emily Ratajkowski the most enviable lips; Kate Moss he would have the ideal forehead; Y Scarlett Johansson would have the most attractive eyes.

Likewise, in relation to the most beautiful nose, Amber was the winner again with 99.7% perfectionand followed him Marilyn Monroe Y Emily Ratajkowskiwith 99.56% and 99.56%, respectively.

However, Dr. De Silva repeated the study again in 2019 and Bella Hadid was the unquestionable winner, with 94.35% of perfection in the face, followed by Beyoncé, who obtained 92.44%. On that occasion, Heard got third place, followed by Ariana Grande, with 91.81%.